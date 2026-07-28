Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status Ahead of Storm Game

The Indiana Fever are about to be done with the WNBA All-Star break and ready for the final 17 games of the regular season.

They are coming off a weekend that featured some great performances from their star players, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, at the All-Star Game. Clark and Mitchell combined for 45 points, with Clark and Boston’s Team Spoon getting the win over Mitchell’s Team Coop 129-122.

Now entering the first of their three-game road trip, the Fever are set to face the Seattle Storm. The biggest question is how Clark is feeling going into the contest.

Indiana Fever Shares Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status

This season, Clark has been dealing with a back issue that caused her to miss four games. Since returning, she has appeared on every injury report as “probable” for the back injury.

Indiana revealed their latest injury report for the Storm game, and it was the same situation with their star guard. Clark was listed as probable with the back injury and is on track to play.

The Fever featured two other players on the injury report. Bree Hall was also listed as probable with a left ankle injury, and Damiris Dantas was listed as NWT (not with team) with a left knee injury.

In 23 games this season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest. Hall has played in only two games this season, and Dantas has played in 12.

Caitlin Clark Appears to Be in Line to Start Again

This is starting to feel like the Fever are just playing it safe by keeping Clark on the injury report. The reality is that she seems to be just fine and good to go.

Indiana will be happy to have her on the court during this tough road trip for the Fever. They are currently 17-10 on the season and sitting in the fifth spot in the WNBA standings.

Losing is not an option for the Fever as they are fighting to catch up with the top teams. They sit within two games of the second- and fourth-place teams. Those include the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, and Dallas Wings.

Clark will play a critical role in helping the Fever not only reach the playoffs, but also get to the title game. Tuesday’s Storm game is only the beginning of what could be an incredible run for Indiana.