Fever’s Caitlin Clark Makes History in 20-Point Win Over Sun

It has become pretty common for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to make history, and that happened again in the 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

Clark had a great game against the Sun, as it was close in the middle of the second quarter and pulled away after a 39-15 second quarter to have full control of the game from there.

In 34 minutes of play, Clark finished with 34 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in the win. That double-double ended up being a historic one for Clark.

Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Makes History With Her Double-Double

ESPN would be the ones to deliver the news on how Clark made history. It was his latest double-double that would separate herself from the rest of the players in the league’s 30 years of existence.

“Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history with consecutive games of 30 Pts & 10 Ast. Clark is now the seventh player with consecutive 30-point double-doubles.”

In 35 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest entering the game. She is shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line; both are career highs.

Caitlin Clark Continues to Help Indiana Fever Win Games With History Made

This was just another moment for Clark to celebrate her performance. It became just another part of her game as one of the league’s best players.

Her ability to score and pass is both top-five within the league. She is also improving defensively and can help on the boards.

It was a good win for the Fever, as Clark and company now officially enter the World Cup break. Clark and Aliyah Boston will travel overseas to represent Team USA while the rest of the team rests.

This will be a good time for the team, especially for Clark, even though she is still going to play. Her minutes should go down with so much talent on Team USA, so it will still be somewhat restful for Clark.

Indiana won’t be back in action until September 18 when they face the Toronto Tempo. That should be a game that will continue the winning ways of the 26-14 Fever.

It could help them build momentum heading into the playoffs. With four games remaining on the calendar, Clark will play a big role in helping the team move up in the standings before postseason play begins.