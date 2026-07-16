Caitlin Clark Sends Strong Message to Her Critics

Caitlin Clark has plenty of supporters, but she also has no shortage of critics who scrutinize nearly everything she says and does.

Since the Indiana Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark’s name has frequently been at the center of controversy around the league.

Despite the ongoing drama in recent weeks and throughout her career, Clark isn’t worried about how others perceive her.

Caitlin Clark Addresses Critics

Clark acknowledged that some people will love her while others will criticize her, but she believes that kind of attention usually means she’s doing something right.

“There’s gonna be people that love you, there’s gonna be people that hate you. It probably means you’re doing something right,” Clark said. “None of that really affects me. And like I always say, the people’s opinions that matter are the people in our locker room, people in this organization, and my teammates. I love you guys, but at the end of the day, if you don’t like me, my life’s still gonna go on.

“Not every one of you is gonna like me, and I understand that, and that’s okay. I think it’s just surrounding yourself with really good people. You gotta have thick skin to be in a position like this, and I think I have that too.”

Caitlin Clark on blocking out the noise: You’ve gotta have thick skin to be in a position like this, and I have that too. pic.twitter.com/fbw0AaRlhM — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 15, 2026

WNBA Drama Surrounding Clark

The latest controversy surrounding Clark has centered on whether the WNBA and its players treats its “face of the league” fairly.

While Clark has done little to fuel the controversy herself and has consistently downplayed the conversation, the debate has drawn national attention.

It even prompted Republican lawmakers to send a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, arguing that Clark deserves greater protection given her impact on the league both as a superstar on the court and as a major driver of the WNBA’s business and popularity.