Fever Star Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most popular women’s basketball player ever. But her robust fan support pales in comparison to that of Taylor Swift.

Still, Clark is hoping that the pop icon will make time out of her schedule to attend an Indiana Fever regular-season game with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Oh, gosh. I don’t know,” Clark said, when asked by For The Win, whether Kelce and Swift would at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I mean, I hope so.”

Clark was captured by cameras talking with Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans in January. Swift, who famously has been dating Kelce since 2023 and is a regular at Chiefs games, has kept up with Clark despite staying out of the limelight of late.

“They’re on a nice ‘in-vacation mode’ right now,” Clark said. “I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight.”

Musically Relevant

Clark has been in the headlines for her recent feud with Angel Reese after Indiana’s season opener. But she is also relevant in musical circles.

Aside from getting friendly with Swift, Clark has been featured in a song by LSU basketball star and fledgling rapper Flau’Jae Johnson.

“She told me a while back that she was putting me in a song,” Clark said. “I know it takes a while to make music and get everything in a production and everything, but she wasn’t lying. She really was actually putting me in a song.”

Johnson, who is set to enter her senior season at LSU in 2025-26, will have the option to pursue both pro basketball and rapping, since she is signed with Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation.

But when asked if she would collaborate with Johnson, Clark recoiled.

“No. I would never. I would leave that to her,” Clark said. “She’s incredible. Her music is really great. She’s so talented, and I’ve honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU.”

Fever Dreams

Clark’s Fever are off to a 1-1 start but are on the short list of favorites to win the second championship in the team’s 25-year history.

Though Clark, and her exceptional shooting, get most of the attention, her teammates are the reason she feels strongly about the Fever’s chances in 2025.

“I think the Fever of this year, probably our depth,” Clark said. “Looking across the league, as you prepare for other teams that have the type of depth that we do, that just makes it really difficult. It makes it difficult from a defensive standpoint.”

Between Clark, teammate Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever have three players selected in the top-two picks of her respective draft.

“If somebody doesn’t have it one night, you’re just going to the next person on the bench, and the next person,” Clark said. “You know, we’re gonna have to be able to find a way to use that to the best of our ability.”

Plus, Clark believes Kelce and Swift will be on their side too.

“I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way,” Clark said.