Caitlin Clark Gets Affectionate Message From Travis Kelce

WNBA basketball star Caitlin Clark is a Taylor Swift fan and was present at Swift’s concerts in Indianapolis, Illinois, last weekend. During the show, she hung out with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce for the first time.

Kelce seemed to enjoy meeting Clark and talked about it on the Wednesday, November 6, episode of his “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother Jason.

Travis Kelce Talks Caitlin Clark

Kelce opened up about meeting the Indiana Fever player while chatting with Jason on the show.

“(The concert) was fun, saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin,” he said.

Then, he used two words to describe Clark: “She’s awesome.” Her fans would agree.

“She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city, and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart,” he said. “Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her.”

It’s true that both Kelce and Clark are Midwest types. Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, attended college at the University of Cincinnati and has been with the Kansas City Chiefs his full NFL career. Clark is from West Des Moines, Iowa, and became a superstar playing women’s college basketball into the spotlight at the University of Iowa, and now is playing for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

During the show, Jason also asked Travis about Clark’s dance moves during the show.

“(Clark) was into the show for sure, she was there with her mom and a few friends she had been – I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too,” Travis said. “She’s a Swiftie through and through, man.”

Travis added, “Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one and, I think she’s just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there on stage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go … nuts for three and a half hours, four hours.”

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Went to Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis Concert

Also in episode, Travis also opened up about why he decided to make it to Swift’s second Indianapolis show, even though it was just two days before an important Kansas City Chiefs game.

“I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up,” he said.

He added, “I’ll tell you what, man. The American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking.”

The U.S. stops of Swift’s Eras Tour have wrapped up, and she is back on the road on November 14 for a handful of shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. After those concert, she’ll wrap up the tour performing three nights at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, finishing up on Sunday, December 8.