Caitlin Clark Nearing WNBA Suspension After Sun Game

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to three games with a dominant 123-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana got another stellar performance from superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 27 points and 11 assists while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

However, one negative emerged from the victory when Clark was involved in one of the game’s most viral moments during a third-quarter exchange with Sun guard Saniya Rivers.

Clark Receives Seventh Technical Foul

After Clark and Rivers went back and forth as the third quarter wound down, a referee assessed both players technical fouls for the exchange.

At one point, Clark appeared to tell Rivers to look at the scoreboard as Indiana held a 28-point lead.

Check it out:

Caitlin Clark and Saniya Rivers each get a technical foul after Clark tells Rivers to check the scoreboard.pic.twitter.com/YA7nfPRabj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

Clark Nearing WNBA Suspension

Unfortunately for Clark and the Fever, the technical foul carries significant implications. Under WNBA rules, an eighth technical foul would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

Under WNBA rules, players are fined $500 for their first three technical fouls and $1,000 for each technical from Nos. 4-7.

That means Clark will receive a $1,000 fine from the league for her latest technical. If she picks up an eighth technical foul, she’ll receive an automatic one-game suspension and her fine will increase to $1,500.

Fever Head Into All-Star Break

Indiana now heads into the All-Star break, with Clark joining teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell in Chicago after all three earned starting spots in this weekend’s All-Star Game.

Clark, however, doesn’t appear overly concerned about her growing technical foul total. Instead, she’s already looking forward to returning to Indiana next week and keeping the Fever’s momentum rolling.

“I like Chicago, it’s a good city,” Clark said after the game. “I’ll be excited to get back here with my team and keep this rolling. I think we are playing good basketball right now.”