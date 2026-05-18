Caitlin Clark Makes Off-Court Announcement Amid WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark has started the 2026 season in impeccable form after struggling with injuries for most of last year. In four games, she has averaged 24.3 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists. The Indiana Fever are 2-2 in league play.

Between her on-court appearances, she is also keeping up with her off-court ventures. On Monday, she announced another new collaborative project for a good cause.

She is taking on a new project in partnership with the employee-owned supermarket chain Hy-Vee. The company has sponsored her since her days at Iowa. In fact, Hy-Vee was Clark’s first major brand sponsor.

“We’re proud to partner with @caitlinclark22 to help students and athletes thrive in our communities, on and off the court,” the official account wrote, announcing the news.

The initiative is built around the story of the Turner High Lady Bears basketball team, a program based in Kansas City. After failing to field a full roster, they turned things around by building a strong connection. The promotional video tells their story.

“We’re honored to donate $30,000 in funding to your school’s foundation, provide a steady supply of healthy snacks for all students for the next three years and supply new apparel for the team,” Hy-Vee wrote in a letter to them. “We can’t wait to see how far you’ll go.”

And the Turner High girls are not the only ones. Hy-Vee and Clark will seek out other schools in need and help them on their journey.

Caitlin Clark has Become a Major Name in Sports Community

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Clark has built a massive brand around herself since getting drafted to the WNBA in 2024. She has single-handedly brought a lot of attention to the league, raising the average watching for her games to 1.2 million. Ticket sales and franchise valuations also surged.

She has become an influential figure in women’s sports. The proof of which is her jersey sale numbers. In the latest Fanatics jersey sales rankings, Clark placed second behind Stephen Curry and ahead of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the most popular NBA stars.