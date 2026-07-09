Caitlin Clark Reveals If She’s Playing Against Phoenix Mercury

After missing the Indiana Fever’s previous two games, star guard Caitlin Clark returned to action Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark suffered a back injury roughly two weeks ago during a heated matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, a game that ended in significant controversy.

The Fever will face the Mercury again Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back, and Clark officially confirmed her status for the matchup.

Caitlin Clark Will Not Play vs. Mercury

Clark confirmed Fever head coach Stephanie White’s announcement that she will not play Thursday night, explaining the decision is solely due to a minutes restriction as she works her way back.

“I feel good. Just taking it game by game. It’s tough to come back on a back to back so … I won’t be available tomorrow (in Phoenix) … solely because of just minute restriction and my progression back,” Clark said, via Scott Agness.

Caitlin Clark before tonight in LA, her first game in two weeks: “I feel good. Just taking it game by game. It’s tough to come back on a back to back so … I won’t be available tomorrow (in Phoenix) … solely because of just minute restriction and my progression back.” — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 9, 2026

Her Recent Injury History

Clark never dealt with injuries during her standout career at Iowa and played every game during her rookie season with the Fever.

Last season, however, she battled several lower-body injuries before a groin injury ended her season just before the All-Star break. She appeared in only 13 games.

This season, Clark has played in most of Indiana’s games while continuing to manage a lingering back issue unrelated to the injury she suffered against the Mercury.

Clark’s Past Comments on Injury Recovery

Back in May, Clark admitted the mental side of returning from soft-tissue injuries has been one of the biggest challenges she’s faced.

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s me and my confidence,” Clark told reporters in May. “Coming back from injury and having however many soft tissue injuries [in 2025] is a real mental challenge.”

The Fever have placed an increased emphasis on managing Clark’s workload, and with the All-Star break still ahead, ensuring she’s fully healthy for the remainder of the season remains the organization’s top priority.