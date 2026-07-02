Caitlin Clark’s Ranking From WNBA Players Sparks Uproar

I

ndiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark earned one of the 10 starting spots for the upcoming All-Star Game on Thursday.

She joined two fellow Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, making Indiana the only team in the WNBA with three players selected as starters.

However, attention quickly turned to the voting breakdown, specifically Clark’s placement in the player vote.

WNBA Voting Results

The WNBA uses three categories to rank players: fan vote, media vote, and player vote. It weighs all three categories to determine final All-Star selections, including starters and reserves.

For Clark, she finished second in the fan ranking among guards, trailing Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, and third in the media ranking behind Bueckers and Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles. What stood out most, however, was her player ranking.

WNBA players ranked Clark as the 11th-best guard, a notable contrast to her placement among fans and media.

The only All-Star guards who made the game despite ranking lower among players were Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Azzi Fudd.

Voting results for 2026 All-Star starters: pic.twitter.com/ztrznAUkAF — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 2, 2026

Fans Unhappy

As expected, WNBA fans strongly disagreed with the ranking, sparking an uproar on social media.

“If this is true, that explains everything. The WNBA players don’t even have enough respect for the game to vote outside their own pettiness,” colleyville_TD said.

“If the players rank CC at 11, why is she the only one guarded for 94 feet every possession?” The_Cro_Show commented.

“Unreal. Players don’t think Caitlin is a top guard in the league but they are all over her and harass her like no other,” danamwhaley added.

Chasreidy wrote, “That tells you all you need to know about how players hate Caitlin. She wouldn’t even make the team if the players had their way. She would be ranked 20th over all. Disgraceful,”

Clark’s 2026 Campaign

Clark has been named a WNBA All-Star starter in all three years of her career. She also earned captain honors for last year’s game, but an injury prior to it ultimately kept her out for the remainder of the season.

This season, however, Clark is statistically having one of the best years of her career. She is averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range, and over 85% from the free-throw line.