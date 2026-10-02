Caitlin Clark Candidly Reacted to Bloody Non-Foul in Fever’s Season-Ending Loss

The Indiana Fever‘s season ends in heartbreak as the Las Vegas Aces deliver the final blow for the second straight season with a 94-83 win in Game 3 of the WNBA first-round playoffs.

After a tied first quarter, a 23-17 second quarter and a 24-18 fourth quarter made the difference in the Aces’ win. Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Fever, star player Caitlin Clark struggled with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three. That wasn’t the story of the game, though.

Caitlin Clark Talks Officiating in Indiana Fever Loss

In the second half, an Aces player took a shot to the face, but no foul was called. Clark was seen bleeding from the mouth, and she even showed a referee afterward, with no foul still called.

After the game, Clark was asked about the non-call and why it wasn’t called. She was blunt in her answer.

“Your guess would be as good as mine,” Clark said after the game.

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season field-goal and three-point averages.

Indiana Fever & Caitlin Clark’s Season Ends By Aces Again

It’s the second straight season the Aces ended the Fever’s season in the playoffs. Last year, it was in the semifinals in the final game as well.

Clark missed last postseason due to injuries, and this was her second time playing in it. Indiana was eliminated in the 2024 playoffs in the first round as well, in Clark’s rookie season.

This will raise interesting questions for the Fever entering the offseason. Indiana will have some big names hitting the open market, including Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. It would be a surprise if Mitchell walked in free agency, as the Fever want her back.

Questions will start to rise about Clark and now having another postseason without a title appearance. Everyone knows she can play, but she needs more in the playoffs. That will be a topic of discussion throughout the offseason.