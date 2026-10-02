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Caitlin Clark Candidly Reacted to Bloody Non-Foul in Fever’s Season-Ending Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever‘s season ends in heartbreak as the Las Vegas Aces deliver the final blow for the second straight season with a 94-83 win in Game 3 of the WNBA first-round playoffs.

After a tied first quarter, a 23-17 second quarter and a 24-18 fourth quarter made the difference in the Aces’ win. Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Fever, star player Caitlin Clark struggled with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three. That wasn’t the story of the game, though.

Caitlin Clark Talks Officiating in Indiana Fever Loss

Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the second half, an Aces player took a shot to the face, but no foul was called. Clark was seen bleeding from the mouth, and she even showed a referee afterward, with no foul still called.

After the game, Clark was asked about the non-call and why it wasn’t called. She was blunt in her answer.

“Your guess would be as good as mine,” Clark said after the game.

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season field-goal and three-point averages.

Indiana Fever & Caitlin Clark’s Season Ends By Aces Again

Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever knocks the ball away from Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces on a breakaway in the second quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s the second straight season the Aces ended the Fever’s season in the playoffs. Last year, it was in the semifinals in the final game as well.

Clark missed last postseason due to injuries, and this was her second time playing in it. Indiana was eliminated in the 2024 playoffs in the first round as well, in Clark’s rookie season.

This will raise interesting questions for the Fever entering the offseason. Indiana will have some big names hitting the open market, including Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. It would be a surprise if Mitchell walked in free agency, as the Fever want her back.

Questions will start to rise about Clark and now having another postseason without a title appearance. Everyone knows she can play, but she needs more in the playoffs. That will be a topic of discussion throughout the offseason.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Candidly Reacted to Bloody Non-Foul in Fever’s Season-Ending Loss

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