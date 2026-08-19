Caitlin Clark Strongly Reacted to Kelsey Mitchell Injury in Fever Win

The Indiana Fever escaped a chippy game against the Toronto Tempo with a 101-95 win on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 29 points, shooting 11-of-16 from the field. Unfortunately, Mitchell left the game early in the second half due to an injury. It was later described as Mitchell having overheated after playing in a hot arena for the second straight game.

Questions arose about the conditions at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, where the Tempo played. It got Clark talking after the game.

Caitlin Clark Talked About Kelsey Mitchell Leaving Indiana Fever-Toronto Tempo Game Early

After the game, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe spoke with Clark to ask about an update on Mitchell. Clark used that time to slam the Tempo’s arena for being too hot.

“Well, maybe if Canada had air conditioning, that would be helpful. It’s a million degrees in here, but hopefully she’ll be okay. We certainly miss her.”

Clark finished the game with 24 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds in the win. A 57-point first half was the catalyst in the Fever picking up the win.

For the season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Mitchell is second in the WNBA in points per game with 24.3.

Indiana Fever Hoping to Still Have Kelsey Mitchell for Their Next Game

We hope the overheating was an isolated incident for Mitchell and that she will be okay. She will have only a day to recover before the Fever play next.

Indiana currently sits with a 24-12 overall record and moved up to third place in the standings. The Fever are now a half-game ahead of the Las Vegas Aces after their loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Mitchell will need to recover quickly if the Fever hope to have her for their next game. They will be hitting the road again for a Thursday night showdown against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever still have plenty of talent to hold strong if Mitchell can’t go. Clark and Aliyah Boston are stars who can take on bigger offensive roles. Sophie Cunningham is coming off a 13-point game against the Tempo after hitting 3 three-pointers in the win.

In a critical matchup against the Wings, the Fever want to be at full strength. A new injury report will come out before the game to show Mitchell’s status. That will be one to watch for Fever fans.