Fever’s Caitlin Clark Delivered 4-Word Reaction to Team USA’s Gold Medal Win

After a long two weeks at the World Cup, Team USA got the job done and brought home a gold medal.

Team USA got off to a slow start, trailing 45-43 at halftime. They sparked a strong second half, outscoring France 54-34 to take the win 97-79.

A big reason for it was the help Team USA got from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. In just 13 minutes, Clark scored 12 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, and shot 4-of-5 from the field. She was not shy about celebrating her team’s win, though.

Caitlin Clark Reacted to Team USA’s Win Over France

After the game, Clark took to social media to celebrate her team’s win over France. She only needed four words to express her excitement about the win.

“WORLD CUP GOLD MEDALIST!!!!!!!!!!!!”

While many criticized Clark for not being a starter, she led the team in minutes played per game. Her 13 minutes in the final against France were the fewest of the tournament.

Her 80% field goal percentage was the best she has done over the last two weeks. Clark’s Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, was the only one who shot better than Clark, converting all three of her shots.

Caitlin Clark Heads Home As She Prepares for the End of WNBA Season

With the World Cup now completed, Clark and her teammates head back to the States as they prepare for the WNBA season. The season officially restarts on Thursday, but the Fever won’t start until Friday, when they face the Toronto Tempo.

Indiana is 26-14 overall and sits in fifth place in the standings. The Fever have only four more games on the calendar: two at home and two on the road. Three of those four games are against playoff teams.

If the Fever want to make a run for a higher seed and reach the WNBA finals, they will need Clark to step up and help. In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

She can help the Fever with everything from scoring to passing. Clark makes Indiana’s offense flow better as a facilitator. She will have plenty of help from Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham to make that happen.

There isn’t a lot of time left in the regular season for the Fever, but if they can pick up some big wins before the playoffs, they can be dangerous in the playoffs with Clark.