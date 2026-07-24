Caitlin Clark Reacts to LeBron James Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

It’s safe to say LeBron James shocked the basketball world on Friday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark reacted to the decision while speaking with the media ahead of All-Star weekend and shared her thoughts on James’ surprising move.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to James’ Free Agency Decision

Clark and James have created a strong bond since she entered the WNBA, and while she admitted she was hoping he would sign with the Golden State Warriors to team up with Stephen Curry, she still believes this is an exciting move.

“No way! I just pitched him for the Pacers,” Clark said. “The 76ers? Wow. Selfishly I wanted the Warriors because Steph and Bron would’ve been absolutely insane together. But they have some serious talent on the 76ers. Arguably maybe one of the favorites in the East now.

“I thought he was either gonna go Miami or Cleveland… but I’ll be watching more 76ers games and obviously I’m a big fan of Bron,” she added. “I’m gonna go wait for the NBA schedule to come out and make sure I have my tickets reserved for when the 76ers come play the Pacers… but happy for him.”

James’ Social Media Statement

James’ statement on social media explained his decision to sign with the 76ers, where he will now team up with Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

He also revealed that he nearly retired at the end of the season but ultimately decided he still had more to give.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James admitted. “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

“This is my last decision,” James added on X. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami, I’ll forever love you, and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”