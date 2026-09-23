Caitlin Clark Shared One Request Before Fever’s Season Finale

The Indiana Fever sent a strong statement in their 96-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx, thanks in part to Caitlin Clark’s strong performance.

Clark finished the game with 27 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Indiana’s win puts them one step closer to the playoffs, with hopes of moving up in the standings.

The Fever did not have the chance to play Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles, though, as she was out with a calf injury. Questions remain about whether Miles will play in the season finale, since Minnesota has already clinched the number one seed in the postseason. Clark hopes she has one more chance to do something before the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark Shares Her Hope Before Indiana Fever Enter the Playoffs

After the game, Clark spoke with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe about the end of the season. Clark is hoping for just one thing.

“One more (game), I hope Liv plays and I think it will be a fun one”

In 39 games, Clark is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Clark has posted five straight games with more than 25 points.

Miles is the frontrunner for WNBA Rookie of the Year and an MVP candidate. She is averaging 19.8 points, 6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Caitlin Clark Wants One More Game Against Olivia Miles

Minnesota has its playoff situation secured, but the Fever are still trying to jump the Atlanta Dream for fourth place in the standings. Indiana will need some help to do that, but they are hoping to get home-court advantage for at least the first round.

That could lead the Fever to play their starters and the Lynx to consider resting them for Thursday’s game. Clark and Miles have put on shows all season when they have played each other. It shows what WNBA fans can expect for the future.

They have both been two of the league’s best scorers and are still in ther early 20s. The league’s future has never looked better with these two having to play each other.

If things go according to plan in the playoffs, the Lynx and Fever could face each other in the second round. That would be the matchup everyone would love to see just because of Clark and Miles.

The next injury report for the Lynx will show what Minnesota’s thinking about Miles. Clark wants her shot at playing Miles just one more time.