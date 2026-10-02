Caitlin Clark’s Direct 2-Word Response on Stat Disparity in Fever Playoff Loss

The Indiana Fever‘s season ended Thursday night at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces for the second straight year, in a 94-83 first-round WNBA playoff loss.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark struggled with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three.

One major topic of discussion was the number of fouls called in favor of the Aces. There were some questionable non-calls, including Clark getting bloodied by a hit with no foul called. It brought up an interesting stat that showed what the night was like and caught Clark’s attention.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to Stat From Indiana Fever’s Season-Ending Loss

After the game, it was noted that the Fever attempted just 20 free throws, while the Aces attempted 35. That prompted a short response from Clark.

“Hm, interesting.”

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season averages from the field and from three-point range.

Fever Season Ended in Heartbreak Against Aces

It’s bittersweet after a strong season from the Fever and their star player, Clark. They were able to fight through the early-season back injury to her, and Clark was able to produce the best season of her career.

This will be a critical offseason for the Fever as they try to build the right team around Clark. Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham are about to become free agents, so Indiana will have some tough decisions.

The Fever are a piece or two away from being title contenders. Mitchell will need to return to join Clark and Aliyah Boston. It’s a matter of finding a fourth elite player to help them out.

Indiana’s backcourt, if Clark and Mitchell are together, is the best in the league. The Fever need to add another post presence with Boston who can also shoot and defend well.

The challenge will be finding the money to do all that in the offseason. The Fever will have to do it if they want to contend for a title. Clark needs more support around her to make it happen.