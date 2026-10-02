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Caitlin Clark’s Direct 2-Word Response on Stat Disparity in Fever Playoff Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever runs up the court in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever‘s season ended Thursday night at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces for the second straight year, in a 94-83 first-round WNBA playoff loss.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark struggled with 18 points, 6 turnovers, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark went 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-12 from three.

One major topic of discussion was the number of fouls called in favor of the Aces. There were some questionable non-calls, including Clark getting bloodied by a hit with no foul called. It brought up an interesting stat that showed what the night was like and caught Clark’s attention.

Caitlin Clark Reacts to Stat From Indiana Fever’s Season-Ending Loss

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after being charged with a foul in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After the game, it was noted that the Fever attempted just 20 free throws, while the Aces attempted 35. That prompted a short response from Clark.

“Hm, interesting.”

Clark finished the postseason with 20 points, 9.7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. She shot below her regular-season averages from the field and from three-point range.

Fever Season Ended in Heartbreak Against Aces

Fever vs Aces
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribble the ball while defended by A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s bittersweet after a strong season from the Fever and their star player, Clark. They were able to fight through the early-season back injury to her, and Clark was able to produce the best season of her career.

This will be a critical offseason for the Fever as they try to build the right team around Clark. Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham are about to become free agents, so Indiana will have some tough decisions.

The Fever are a piece or two away from being title contenders. Mitchell will need to return to join Clark and Aliyah Boston. It’s a matter of finding a fourth elite player to help them out.

Indiana’s backcourt, if Clark and Mitchell are together, is the best in the league. The Fever need to add another post presence with Boston who can also shoot and defend well.

The challenge will be finding the money to do all that in the offseason. The Fever will have to do it if they want to contend for a title. Clark needs more support around her to make it happen.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark’s Direct 2-Word Response on Stat Disparity in Fever Playoff Loss

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