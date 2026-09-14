Caitlin Clark Bluntly Revealed How Team USA Earned “Dominating” Win Over France

Team USA needed a rally in the second half to pull off a 97-79 win over France to win the World Cup.

The story of the game was how Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark played so few minutes but dominated when she was on the court. In just 13 minutes, Clark scored 12 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, and shot 4-of-5 from the field.

Clark was about as good as she has looked all tournament, with this game being more about her shooting than passing. Still, it was clear to her how Team USA beat France.

Caitlin Clark Talks About How Team USA Topped France in World Cup Final

After the game, Clark spoke with the media one last time before heading back to the States to restart the 2026 WNBA season. She made sure to give France their flowers, but also left room to praise her team.

“We have to give France a lot of credit. They play with a lot of grit. They play with a lot of passion. They’re aggressive. But I think we showed what wearing a USA jersey is all about. It’s about dominating, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Team USA dominated throughout the tournament, with only one game being decided by 10 or fewer points. They had a three-point win over Italy, but won by more than double digits the rest of the time they were in Berlin.

Clark led the team in minutes per game until the final game, when she had a tournament-low 13. She still led the team in assists per contest.

Caitlin Clark Now Shifts the Focus Back to WNBA Play

The WNBA season is about to get started once again, as Clark returns to play for the Fever. While the season officially restarts on Thursday, Indiana doesn’t play until Friday against the Toronto Tempo.

Indiana is 26-14 overall and sits in fifth place in the standings. They’ll play the Tempo on the road before closing the year with two straight home games and a road finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

The Fever start their run for the WNBA title in a few days, and they will need Clark to be the superstar she has been all year. With some momentum picked up from the World Cup, Clark looks ready to take over the league again.