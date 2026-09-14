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Caitlin Clark Bluntly Revealed How Team USA Earned “Dominating” Win Over France

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Caitlin Clark
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Caitlin Clark expressed her goal to win gold in the women's FIBA World Cup

Team USA needed a rally in the second half to pull off a 97-79 win over France to win the World Cup.

The story of the game was how Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark played so few minutes but dominated when she was on the court. In just 13 minutes, Clark scored 12 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound, and shot 4-of-5 from the field.

Clark was about as good as she has looked all tournament, with this game being more about her shooting than passing. Still, it was clear to her how Team USA beat France.

Caitlin Clark Talks About How Team USA Topped France in World Cup Final

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyUSA’s guard #12 Caitlin Clark reacts during the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup quarter-final match between USA and Hungary at the Berlin Arena in Berlin on September 10, 2026. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images)

After the game, Clark spoke with the media one last time before heading back to the States to restart the 2026 WNBA season. She made sure to give France their flowers, but also left room to praise her team.

“We have to give France a lot of credit. They play with a lot of grit. They play with a lot of passion. They’re aggressive. But I think we showed what wearing a USA jersey is all about. It’s about dominating, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Team USA dominated throughout the tournament, with only one game being decided by 10 or fewer points. They had a three-point win over Italy, but won by more than double digits the rest of the time they were in Berlin.

Clark led the team in minutes per game until the final game, when she had a tournament-low 13. She still led the team in assists per contest.

Caitlin Clark Now Shifts the Focus Back to WNBA Play

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The WNBA season is about to get started once again, as Clark returns to play for the Fever. While the season officially restarts on Thursday, Indiana doesn’t play until Friday against the Toronto Tempo.

Indiana is 26-14 overall and sits in fifth place in the standings. They’ll play the Tempo on the road before closing the year with two straight home games and a road finale against the Minnesota Lynx.

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

The Fever start their run for the WNBA title in a few days, and they will need Clark to be the superstar she has been all year. With some momentum picked up from the World Cup, Clark looks ready to take over the league again.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Bluntly Revealed How Team USA Earned “Dominating” Win Over France

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