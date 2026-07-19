Caitlin Clark Reveals Who She Wants to Win World Cup Final

Taking center stage in the sports world on Sunday will undoubtedly be the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Argentina will be looking to repeat as champions after winning the tournament four years ago, while Spain is searching for its first World Cup title since 2010.

Ahead of the matchup, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was asked about the final and made it clear which team she’ll be rooting for.

Clark’s Rooting Interest

Clark said she’ll be rooting for Argentina, citing superstar Lionel Messi as the biggest reason why.

“I’m cheering for Argentina,” Clark said. “I want Messi, so I’ll be cheering hard. … I’ll definitely be cheering.”

Caitlin Clark is cheering on Argentina and Messi in the World Cup final ⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/S9G4M4mlXd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2026

Where Is the World Cup Final?

The title match will be heldat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

This marks the first World Cup meeting between Argentina and Spain since 1966.

Two of the biggest stars in the sport will be separated by a 20-year age gap in the final. Lionel Messi, 39, is playing in his sixth World Cup, while Spain’s rising superstar Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 19, is making his first World Cup appearance.

Who’s Favored to Win?

Spain opened the tournament with a draw in its first group-stage match. Since then, however, it has been dominant, carrying a 2-0 semifinal victory over France into the final.

Argentina has had a few rocky moments of its own, but no team has been more resilient throughout the knockout stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain enters the final as a slight favorite at -150, while Argentina sits at +130.