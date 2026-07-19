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Caitlin Clark Reveals Who She Wants to Win World Cup Final

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever speaks to the media before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Taking center stage in the sports world on Sunday will undoubtedly be the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Argentina will be looking to repeat as champions after winning the tournament four years ago, while Spain is searching for its first World Cup title since 2010.

Ahead of the matchup, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was asked about the final and made it clear which team she’ll be rooting for.

Clark’s Rooting Interest

Clark said she’ll be rooting for Argentina, citing superstar Lionel Messi as the biggest reason why.

“I’m cheering for Argentina,” Clark said. “I want Messi, so I’ll be cheering hard. … I’ll definitely be cheering.”

Where Is the World Cup Final?

The title match will be heldat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

This marks the first World Cup meeting between Argentina and Spain since 1966.

Two of the biggest stars in the sport will be separated by a 20-year age gap in the final. Lionel Messi, 39, is playing in his sixth World Cup, while Spain’s rising superstar Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 19, is making his first World Cup appearance.

Who’s Favored to Win?

Spain opened the tournament with a draw in its first group-stage match. Since then, however, it has been dominant, carrying a 2-0 semifinal victory over France into the final.

Argentina has had a few rocky moments of its own, but no team has been more resilient throughout the knockout stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain enters the final as a slight favorite at -150, while Argentina sits at +130.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Caitlin Clark Reveals Who She Wants to Win World Cup Final

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