Caitlin Clark Delivered Blunt Self-Assessment After Fever Loss

It was truly a battle to the very end, but the Minnesota Lynx closed out the 108-100 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell, as she kept her hot streak going with a game-high 37 points. Caitlin Clark was behind her with 19 points, adding 10 assists in the loss.

Indiana struggled on defense in the first half, allowing 64 points, including 23 from Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles. Minnesota finished with a 57% field goal percentage and converted 11 three-pointers. A performance like that had Clark self-reflecting on how she and the team played defensively.

Caitlin Clark Got Honest About Fever’s Defense in Loss to Lynx

After the game, Clark spoke about the Fever’s defense against the Lynx. She was first honest about how she played against Minnesota’s guards.

“Yeah, I mean, I think just a step late a lot of the times, and then obviously the offensive rebounding that we gave up tonight really hurt us, and that starts with me. I think my player got at least four tonight. So I got to be better in that area, and I can for sure. And I think we were just like a little bit of a step slow. At times we did get stops, and then we just shot ourselves in the foot by not actually going and get the ball, whether it’s a 50-50 ball, whether it’s an offensive rebound or defensive rebound. But we had moments, and you got to give us credit. Like, we found a way to fight. I thought our second half defense was a lot better, especially on (Olivia) Miles. Like, we really limited her in the second half. Obviously she comes up with a huge bucket there at the end of the game, but other than that, like, we kind of took her out of the game. So, proud of the group for finding ways to adjust.”

Between Miles and Courtney Williams, the Lynx’s guards combined for 55 points and shot 67.6% from the field. Minnesota went on an 8-2 run to close out the game.

While the defense might have taken some criticism, Indiana also had missed moments on offense. Aliyah Boston passed up an open three-pointer, and Clark and Mitchell missed multiple open threes all in under three minutes in the contest.

Indiana Fever’s Win Streak Ended With Work to Be Done

While the loss was not the end of the world for the Fever, it was one that will sting. Indiana was trying to take down the hottest team in the WNBA and came up short.

The Fever fell to 19-11 on the season and dropped back to the sixth spot in the standings after the Dallas Wings won. They will have some time off until Thursday, when they once again have to play one of the best teams in the league, the Las Vegas Aces, at home.

Indiana needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but this is still a great team. Clark and Mitchell combine for the best backcourt in the league, and Boston can do it all for the Fever.

A win against the Aces can erase the memory of the loss to the Lynx and help the Fever get their groove back.