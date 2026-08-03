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Caitlin Clark Delivered Blunt Self-Assessment After Fever Loss

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a "vote" t-shirt during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It was truly a battle to the very end, but the Minnesota Lynx closed out the 108-100 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell, as she kept her hot streak going with a game-high 37 points. Caitlin Clark was behind her with 19 points, adding 10 assists in the loss.

Indiana struggled on defense in the first half, allowing 64 points, including 23 from Lynx rookie sensation Olivia Miles. Minnesota finished with a 57% field goal percentage and converted 11 three-pointers. A performance like that had Clark self-reflecting on how she and the team played defensively.

Caitlin Clark Got Honest About Fever’s Defense in Loss to Lynx

Caitlin Clark

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

After the game, Clark spoke about the Fever’s defense against the Lynx. She was first honest about how she played against Minnesota’s guards.

“Yeah, I mean, I think just a step late a lot of the times, and then obviously the offensive rebounding that we gave up tonight really hurt us, and that starts with me. I think my player got at least four tonight. So I got to be better in that area, and I can for sure. And I think we were just like a little bit of a step slow. At times we did get stops, and then we just shot ourselves in the foot by not actually going and get the ball, whether it’s a 50-50 ball, whether it’s an offensive rebound or defensive rebound. But we had moments, and you got to give us credit. Like, we found a way to fight. I thought our second half defense was a lot better, especially on (Olivia) Miles. Like, we really limited her in the second half. Obviously she comes up with a huge bucket there at the end of the game, but other than that, like, we kind of took her out of the game. So, proud of the group for finding ways to adjust.”

Between Miles and Courtney Williams, the Lynx’s guards combined for 55 points and shot 67.6% from the field. Minnesota went on an 8-2 run to close out the game.

While the defense might have taken some criticism, Indiana also had missed moments on offense. Aliyah Boston passed up an open three-pointer, and Clark and Mitchell missed multiple open threes all in under three minutes in the contest.

Indiana Fever’s Win Streak Ended With Work to Be Done

Indiana Fever Injury Report

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever react against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

While the loss was not the end of the world for the Fever, it was one that will sting. Indiana was trying to take down the hottest team in the WNBA and came up short.

The Fever fell to 19-11 on the season and dropped back to the sixth spot in the standings after the Dallas Wings won. They will have some time off until Thursday, when they once again have to play one of the best teams in the league, the Las Vegas Aces, at home.

Indiana needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but this is still a great team. Clark and Mitchell combine for the best backcourt in the league, and Boston can do it all for the Fever.

A win against the Aces can erase the memory of the loss to the Lynx and help the Fever get their groove back.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Delivered Blunt Self-Assessment After Fever Loss

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