Caitlin Clark Sends Strong Message After Making WNBA History

The Indiana Fever had to grind out a 110-107 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night behind the dynamic duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

While Mitchell poured in 30 points, Clark stole the show with the best performance of her WNBA career. She finished with 45 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-10 from three-point range, while adding 10 assists.

Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History

The third-year star became the first player in WNBA history to record 40 or more points and 10 or more assists in a single game.

Clark and Mitchell also combined for 75 points, the most by a duo in Fever franchise history, the team announced shortly after the game.

Clark’s Postgame Message

During her postgame press conference, Clark made it clear she knows what she’s capable of — and what the Fever can become when they’re playing at their best.

“I know what I’m capable of, and I know what this team is capable of,” Clark said. “It’s my job to help us win and be the best team in the WNBA, and I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s my responsibility to help us get there, so we’ll keep working.”

Clark has been managing a back injury that has kept her on a minutes restriction, limiting her to around 25 minutes per game. On Friday, however, she logged 45 minutes, and there was never any doubt in her mind that she would stay on the floor late in the fourth quarter.

“[Coach White] knows better than that,” Clark said. “The trainers know better than that. They would get an earful. … There was no way I was ever coming out of the game in the fourth quarter.”

She’s now averaging 20.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.1% from the field, 33.8% from three-point range, and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

The Fever improved to 15-10 with the victory and return to action Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back against the New York Liberty. Clark’s status for the matchup is not yet known.