Caitlin Clark Shares Heartfelt Social Media Post After WNBA Honor

The WNBA held its All-Star Weekend over the last two days, and while Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been voted into the game in all three of her WNBA seasons, Saturday night marked her return after missing last year’s festivities due to injury.

Clark helped “Team Soom” defeat “Team Coop” 129-122, finishing the game with 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes. She shot 6-for-17 from the field and 5-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Clark Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media

On Sunday evening, Clark reflected on earning her third career All-Star selection with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“3x All-Star… grateful for it all,” Clark posted.

Check it out:

WNBA Fans React to Post

“All-Star on and off the court,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “We know you are grateful, we see it in you!! We are grateful for you.”

Another person wrote, “You did great! As a fan, I’ve followed you through your college days, and you are amazing at handling criticism and naysayers at this age of 24.”

“You bring excitement to basketball like never before! Never stop being you, CC,” another fan commented.

Clark’s 2026 Season

Clark has had a stellar first half of the season and has been playing some of her best basketball as of late.

She’s averaging 21.0 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Fever rode a three-game winning streak into the break and are 17-10 overall. They are set to return to action Tuesday night on the road against the Seattle Storm at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.