WNBA Announces Caitlin Clark History After Fever-Valkyries

The WNBA announced another Caitlin Clark milestone during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

With her third assist in the second quarter against Golden State, Clark became the fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 career points and 500 career assists, doing it in just 59 games. The WNBA noted the achievement in a post on X during the May 28 matchup.

The record shows why her arrival changed the Fever’s timeline so quickly: she is not only one of the league’s highest-volume scorers, but also the player Indiana trusts to organize almost everything important on offense.

Reuters reported that Clark entered the game with 497 career assists and reached 500 in the second quarter, including a fast-break pass to Sophie Cunningham. Clark surpassed Sue Bird, who previously reached the 1,000-point, 500-assist combination in 82 games, according to Reuters.

Caitlin Clark Stats: 1,000 Points, 500 Assists in 59 Games

Clark’s milestone is especially notable because it combines two different kinds of offensive pressure.

The 1,000-point mark reflects the obvious part of her game: the deep shooting range, transition pull-ups and ability to force defenses to pick her up far beyond the 3-point line. The 500-assist mark says just as much about how opponents guard her.

Clark’s scoring gravity creates passing windows that do not exist for most guards. When defenses trap, shade extra help or send two players at her above the arc, Indiana’s offense can turn those choices into quick-hit chances for Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Cunningham and the rest of the Fever rotation.

That is why the combined milestone matters more than either number alone. Clark reached it because she has been both the shot creator and the advantage creator for Indiana.

The WNBA’s announcement also came early in Clark’s third professional season, adding another historical marker to a career that has already been measured against some of the league’s best guards. The fact that Bird’s name is part of the comparison gives the milestone real weight; Bird was one of the defining pass-first floor generals in league history.

The Fever Still Need Clark’s Playmaking as Much as Her Scoring

For Indiana, the timing of the announcement matters because Clark’s playmaking remains central to the Fever’s ceiling.

The Fever had already seen what her presence meant in the first meeting with Golden State this season. Clark had 22 points and nine assists in a 90-82 Indiana win over the Valkyries on May 22, while Boston finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Mitchell added 19 points, according to the Fever’s official recap.

That distribution is the version of Indiana that becomes difficult to guard. Clark can lead the scoring, but the Fever are more dangerous when her passing pulls multiple teammates into rhythm.

The milestone also arrived shortly after a stretch in which Clark’s health had been a major storyline. She had missed a game because of a back issue before returning against Golden State on May 22, and the WNBA previously warned the Fever over the way her injury status was handled before that absence, according to the New York Post.

That context makes every productive Clark outing more meaningful for Indiana. The Fever are not just trying to stack early-season wins. They are trying to manage a franchise player who carries an unusually large offensive workload and an unusually bright spotlight.

Caitlin Clark’s Latest Record Shows Why the Fever’s Offense Travels

The Valkyries matchup also served as another reminder that Clark’s impact is not limited to Gainbridge Fieldhouse or the Fever’s home crowd.

Golden State entered the rematch as one of the league’s tougher early-season tests. Swish Appeal framed Fever-Valkyries as a matchup between Indiana’s league-leading offense and Golden State’s elite defense, with both teams carrying strong early net-rating profiles into the game.

That is the kind of setting where Clark’s passing becomes even more important. Against better defenses, Indiana cannot rely only on difficult shot-making. The Fever need Clark to bend coverages, punish traps and create clean looks before possessions get stuck late in the clock.

Reaching 500 assists faster than any player in WNBA history is proof that Clark has already done that at a historic rate. Reaching it while also crossing 1,000 points in the same 59-game window is what separates the accomplishment from a normal assist record.

For the Fever, the milestone is both a celebration and a blueprint. Indiana’s best version still runs through Clark’s ability to make defenses wrong no matter how they guard her.