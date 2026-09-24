Caitlin Clark Has a Path to WNBA Assist Crown in Fever Finale

Caitlin Clark has one game left to catch Alyssa Thomas in the WNBA assists-per-game race. The Indiana Fever star enters Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Lynx with 330 assists in 39 games, while Thomas has 349 in 41 for the Phoenix Mercury. Both averages round to 8.5. Thomas holds the narrow lead before either player takes the court.

It would be the second assist crown she’s won. She also accomplished the feat as a rookie in 2024, averaging 8.4 assists that season.

The race will play out across two games: Indiana visits Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET, and Phoenix hosts the Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET. Clark’s final target depends on Thomas’ assist total against Las Vegas.

Caitlin Clark Stats: How Many Assists Does Fever Star Need to Pass Alyssa Thomas?

If both players appear in their finales, Clark will finish with 40 games played and Thomas with 42. Clark needs to average more assists across those 40 games to take the outright lead.

That creates one unusually neat scenario: If Thomas records eight assists against the Aces, Clark needs 11 against the Lynx to finish ahead. Ten for Clark and eight for Thomas would leave them tied at exactly 8.5 assists per game.

If Thomas has eight assists, Clark needs 11 to finish ahead.

If Thomas has nine assists, Clark still needs 11.

If Thomas has 10 assists, Clark needs 12.

If Thomas has 11 assists, Clark needs 13.

Thomas will finish with more total assists regardless of those outcomes. Clark is chasing the per-game lead, where playing fewer games leaves her within striking distance despite the 19-assist gap in their season totals.

Clark supplied nine assists alongside 27 points and seven rebounds when Indiana beat Minnesota 96-77 on Tuesday. Thomas, meanwhile, had 12 assists in Phoenix’s most recent game against Dallas. Neither player has been easing into the finish.

Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? Fever List Star as Probable

Clark is listed as active for Thursday’s game, according to ESPN’s player page. Probable points toward her playing, but it is not confirmation that she will suit up. Indiana and Minnesota are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center.

The assist race also has a later finish line than the Fever’s game. Thomas and the Mercury do not begin their finale against Las Vegas until 10 p.m. ET. Even a big passing night from Clark may leave the final margin unsettled for another two hours.