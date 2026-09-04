Fever Star Caitlin Clark Makes Team USA History in World Cup Win

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark needed only one game at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup to show that her playmaking translates well beyond the WNBA.

Clark finished with 14 points and 11 assists without committing a turnover as Team USA defeated China 94-61 on September 4 in Berlin. She tied Paige Bueckers and Rhyne Howard for the team scoring lead while directing an American offense that opened its title defense with a 33-point victory.

The performance also may have carried some significant Team USA history.

Clark Report noted after the game that Clark was the first U.S. player to reach 10 assists in a World Cup game since Dawn Staley in 1998 and that her 11 assists were the most by an American player without a turnover in a World Cup game.

The Staley comparison checks out at least in part: Staley recorded 12 assists against Russia in the 1998 World Cup final, a mark that remained notable enough to be cited in later USA Basketball-related media material.

An official USA Basketball or FIBA historical listing explicitly confirming Clark Report’s broader record claim was not immediately available, however.

Caitlin Clark’s Passing Took Over Against China

Clark did not start Team USA’s tournament opener, with head coach Kara Lawson initially going with a more experienced group.

It did not take Clark long to affect the game once she checked in.

She already had six assists without a turnover in roughly 10 first-half minutes as the United States established control. Her final line grew to 11 assists while she remained turnover-free, an especially notable combination against international defenses that often present different spacing and physicality than Clark sees with Indiana.

Clark also supplied 14 points, giving Team USA production as both a scorer and distributor rather than functioning strictly as a setup guard.

The performance continued what has become a defining part of Clark’s season.

Clark has totaled 302 assists in the 2026 WNBA season, second in the league behind Alyssa Thomas’ 320. She also had 12 assists in Indiana’s 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on August 28, when she and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points.

That combination of scoring gravity and passing is precisely what made Clark such a natural candidate to organize stretches of Team USA’s offense.

Clark Already Entered World Cup as Team USA’s Top Playmaker

Friday’s showing was not an isolated international breakout.

Clark led all players at the World Cup qualifying tournament in San Juan in March with 6.4 assists per game, while averaging 11.6 points and shooting 52.9% from the floor. FIBA named her the tournament’s TISSOT MVP after the United States went 5-0.

Her best passing performance there came against Senegal, when Clark had 17 points and 12 assists in only 19 minutes. FIBA described the 12 assists as the second-most by any player in a Women’s World Cup qualifying game.

The distinction matters when evaluating what Clark did against China: this was not simply a hot passing night. She has now produced high-assist games repeatedly within Team USA’s system.

And this one came on the World Cup stage against the nation the Americans defeated in the 2022 championship game, 83-61.

For the Fever, that is the most relevant takeaway. Clark entered international play already operating as one of the WNBA’s most productive creators. Her World Cup opener showed that she can maintain that identity while sharing the floor with an unusually deep collection of scorers.

What’s Next for Caitlin Clark and Team USA

The United States is attempting to win a fifth consecutive Women’s World Cup title in Berlin.

Clark’s first game suggests Lawson has another option when Team USA needs pace, transition creation or a guard capable of manufacturing open shots without burning possessions.

Eleven assists and zero turnovers is a strong argument for giving her more opportunities to do exactly that.