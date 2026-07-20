Fever Star Caitlin Clark Got Candid About Her Sixth Technical Foul

It was quite the up-and-down weekend for Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark after her team picked up two critical wins.

Clark scored a career-high 45 points in the Fever’s win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night. She followed it up with just 17 points and 7 turnovers, but Indiana still beat the New York Liberty by 20 points on Saturday.

During the Liberty game, Clark was called for her sixth technical foul of the season after yelling at the referees regarding a no-call. That technical foul resulted in an automatic fine and puts her two technical fouls away from a one-game suspension. It left some to question whether she is going to play it safe now that a worse punishment is on the horizon.

Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Her Technical Foul in Win Over Liberty

Clark spoke to reporters for the first time since the Liberty game, as she was not made available to the media. She was asked whether she was given an explanation for the technical foul. Her answer was simple and short.

“I just yelled at him to call it,” Clark said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “Obviously, it was a pretty quick technical, but whatever.”

A follow-up question asked whether she would change her approach now that a suspension is a real possibility. Again, she kept it short, this time needing just one word.

“No.”

Clark is currently tied for second in the WNBA in technical fouls with Phoenix Mercury‘s Kahleah Cooper. Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese leads the league with seven technical fouls in 25 games.

Caitlin Clark Has Very Little Room for Error With Indiana Fever in 2026

It was a good thing that the technical foul did not hurt the Fever since they have collected all the momentum going into the All-Star break. Indiana is sitting in the sixth spot in the WNBA standings, tied for the lead in the Eastern Conference with the Dream at a 16-10 record.

The Fever have only one more game before they are off for six days for the All-Star break. They will be facing the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.

Clark might be taking a little bit of a break, but will be back on the court for the All-Star Game. The question will be whether she plays through the back injury or is limited in the contest.

Indiana hopes to have Clark at near-perfect health in the next week as the team enters the second half of the WNBA season. She is going to play a critical role in the franchise getting over the hump and winning its first league title since the 2012 season.