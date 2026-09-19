Caitlin Clark Unleashed Honest Roast After Fever’s Win Over Tempo

The Indiana Fever started the post-World Cup break with an impressive 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo on Friday night.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark returned with vengeance, posting another double-double. She posted 28 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds in the victory.

Clark once again impressed and put herself squarely in the WNBA MVP conversation, but that wasn’t the topic of discussion. It was her comments about Toronto’s arena that got a lot of attention.

Caitlin Clark Talks Toronto Arena After Indiana Fever Win

Clark spoke with reporters after the game when asked about playing in Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum. While she praised the city for supporting the Tempo, Clark did throw in some shade about the arena.

“I think this is the first time I’ve played in an arena that has birds chirping. So congrats, Toronto, on that. Hopefully we get to play at Scotiabank the rest of the way. But the fans were amazing. Like, it’s been cool even when I watch them on TV. Like, every single night it seems like this place is packed. And the way Canada has just really rallied around this team and supported them. And, you know, even though they’re not making a playoff push right now, like, they’re still showing up and everybody has Tempo gear on and cheering them on. I’m just really happy and proud of them. I’m proud of them.”

This isn’t the first time Clark has commented on the arena in Toronto. The last time the Fever were there, Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell left the game against the Tempo early because she was overheated. Clark slammed the arena for being too hot to play in.

In 37 games played, Clark is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently leading the WNBA in assists.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Focused on Ending the 2026 WNBA Season

The Fever are currently sitting with a 27-14 overall record and fifth in the standings. They are tied with the Atlanta Dream, but the Dream sit in fourth after winning the tiebreaker.

Indiana still has three more games on the schedule. They face the Washington Mystics, then play two more games against the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark will be an important piece in the Fever’s run to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs. Her shooting and passing make her a threat for Indiana.

Despite being an MVP candidate, Clark still has to win a title to prove her GOAT status. The 2026 season could show that she belongs in the elite conversation.