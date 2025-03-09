Caitlin Clark Goes Viral as Photo Surfaces of Her Looking Jacked

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been making the rounds at NCAA basketball games just ahead of March Madness, and the WNBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year is going viral for her new look.

On March 5, Clark attended the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Tournament game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Her presence energized her former team, leading to a commanding 81-54 Iowa victory. Clark also attended Butler University’s game that same evening, supporting her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who’s currently an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

The next day, on March 6, she was also present for the Hawkeyes’ matchup against Michigan State, where her animated sideline presence drew attention and sparked discussions about her potential future in coaching. The following day, March 7, she witnessed Iowa’s thrilling 74-64 victory over Ohio State, marking their 11th consecutive conference tournament win and advancing them to the quarterfinals.

In an image originally shared by photographer Bri Lewerke, Clark is seen cheering players on from the stands — but she’s looking noticeably more jacked while doing so. “Well someone’s been in the weight room,” Lewerke captioned with the pic.

Caitlin Clark Goes Viral After Jacked Arm Pic Makes Rounds on Social Media

Fans expressed both surprise and admiration for Clark’s new bulk-up, with many acknowledging the hard work and discipline that goes into achieving such a transformation. Social media platforms were immediately abuzz with comments highlighting her new, much more muscular, arms.

“Okkkkk hello arms!” one Instagram user commented.

“Did the crowd know they were getting tickets to the gun show?” another fan wondered.

“League’s in trouble,” a fan wrote on Threads.

Clark putting on muscle isn’t much of a surprise. The physicality of the WNBA demands that players not only possess skill but also the strength to endure rigorous play and reduce injury risks.

Clark, who was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft last April, didn’t have time to properly add muscle before her entrance into the league a mere month later. She had the time this offseason, though — and it’s clear she made the most of it.

Clark Looking to Build on Historic Rookie Season

By upping her strength, Clark is looking to improve her defensive capabilities and maintain her performance throughout the extended WNBA season. This commitment to physical development reflects her dedication to growing and evolving, which are crucial both going to be crucial for her longevity and success in the league.

During her rookie season in 2024, Clark delivered remarkable performance after remarkable performance, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Notably, she set a new WNBA record for the most assists in a single season with 337. Clark also became the first rookie to record two triple-doubles in a season and led the league in three-pointers made, with 122 successful shots from beyond the arc. In addition to winning ROY honors, she earned a starting spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Now heading into Year 2, she’s looking more jacked than ever. Social media may be on to something — the rest of the league may be in trouble.