Caitlin Clark Leads Fever to WNBA History After Win Over Storm

It feels like Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is feeling better after helping her team pick up a 105-95 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

Clark finished with a team-high 32 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds in the victory. Her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, helped out as well with 28 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.

While it was an important win for the Fever coming right out of the WNBA All-Star Game, there were other aspects of the game that were impressive. Clark played a big role in helping Indiana make some history.

Indiana Fever Breaks WNBA Record in Win Over Seattle Storm

The end of the game saw the Fever score over 100 points. That would make it the fourth straight game where they have achieved that. No other WNBA team has ever done that in the 30-year history of the league.

This streak, ironically, started against the Storm back on July 17. Indiana has also scored over 100 points against the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. The Fever are 4-0 during that span.

Indiana has scored over 100 points in 12 games this season. Their record in those games is 8-4 this season. In games they score over 100 points, they have won five straight.

During the season, the Fever are the number one offense in the WNBA, averaging 95.8 points per game. They are four points per game ahead of the second-place team, the Minnesota Lynx.

How Caitlin Clark is Playing a Massive Role in Fever’s Red-Hot Offense

There are many reasons the Fever have been so good on offense, but Clark plays a big part in it. During this four-game winning streak, Clark is averaging 30.2 points per game.

It also helps that Mitchell is on an incredible run, scoring at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games. She has averaged 28.5 points per game over the last four contests.

The Fever are having quite the run right now, sitting with an 18-10 overall record. They are still a half-game behind the Dallas Wings for fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Indiana will be stepping away from the Hoosier state for two games. They start the road trip against the Portland Fire on Friday and then the Lynx on Sunday, which will be broadcast on ABC.

The second half of the season is getting off to a strong start for the Fever, as they haven’t lost any momentum since the All-Star break. Clark and Mitchell appear to be the two who will continue this offensive hot streak.

One question the Fever face is whether they can keep the good times rolling. As long as Clark and Mitchell lead this offense, they should be able to.