Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence on WNBA Investigation Into ‘Hateful Fan Comments’

The Indiana Fever opened their 2025 campaign with a blowout 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky, and all eyes were on the battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Per usual, the two delivered fireworks on the court, but fans crossed the line by hurling hateful comments towards Reese, resulting in the WNBA opening an investigation on the incident.

As the score indicates, Indiana had their way with Chicago to open the season. Clark played a big role in that, dropping a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to kick off her sophomore season. Along the way, she had a brief scuffle with Reese, and while she claimed the play was simply a basketball play, she was in full support of the league’s investigation into the hurtful comments sent Reese’s way.

Caitlin Clark’s Strong Message to Fans Sending Hateful Comments to Angel Reese

In the third quarter of this contest, Clark committed a hard foul on Reese, sending her flying to the floor as she attempted to go up with a layup in the paint. Reese appeared set to charge at Clark, only for cooler heads to eventually prevail. However, Clark ended up getting assessed a flagrant 1 foul, indicating that the officials thought she crossed the line with this play.

The rivalry between Clark and Reese was one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 WNBA season, as they both battled valiantly for the Rookie of the Year Award. Clark ended up coming out on top, but it was clear that this rivalry would dominate the league for years to come. Even though this game was a wash, this one play put that on full display.

The problem is that some fans decided to go too far and cross the line by sending hateful comments to Reese. The WNBA has no tolerance for this sort of behavior for fans, and Clark was in full support of the investigation when asked about the situation, saying that there is no place for that sort of behavior in the world of sports.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said. “Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that.”

Caitlin Clark, Fever Turn Their Attention Towards Clash vs. Dream

There’s been a lot of discourse about this contest, but it’s only game number one of the new season. Clark and the Fever will surely be pleased to have beaten the Sky, but they have bigger goals they will be looking to achieve this season.

As a result, the team will be looking to quickly turn their attention to their second game of the year against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET, with Indiana looking to push their record to 2-0 in the new year.