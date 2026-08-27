Fever Star Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Player Ranking Was Revealed

The WNBA season is wrapping up with most teams having between five and seven games left in the regular season.

A highly debated topic right now is who will win MVP. Most of the talk has been either Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson or Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark.

There is still some time in the regular season to separate themselves, but Clark and Wilson are going to be in a battle over it. Perhaps a ranking of the best WNBA players could show who’s on top.

ESPN Reveals Where Caitlin Clark Ranks Among the Top 50 WNBA Players

The latest top 50 WNBA player rankings were revealed by ESPN before the teams head off on their World Cup break. Clark moved up from third to second.

“Clark ranks No. 3 in the league in points per game, No. 1 in assists (tied with Alyssa Thomas) and her gravity has helped Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have career seasons. The streak ended over the weekend, but Clark recently tied her own WNBA record with six consecutive games of 20-plus points and five-plus assists. She also set a career high with eight 3-pointers in a game last week, moving past Diana Taurasi into second place in WNBA history for most career 3-point field goals during a player’s first three seasons.”

Still sitting at number one is Wilson. Rounding out the top five are New York Liberty‘s Breanna Stewart at number three, Minnesota Lynx‘s Olivia Miles at number four, and Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers at number five.

This season, Clark is averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per contest. She is shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line; both are career highs.

Caitlin Clark Moves Up One Spot in Top 50 WNBA Player Rankings

Clark has been one of the league’s best players and put in some great performances in August. Her 45-point game might be the top one of her three-year career.

She’s got the Fever in the playoffs and seems to be the healthiest she has been in a long time. As long as she is on the court, Indiana has a chance to win the WNBA title.

Wilson continues to dominate as the league’s number one player. A strong close to the regular season might be able to bridge the gap between the two players.