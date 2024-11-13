Caitlin Clark’s ‘Biggest Fear’ Will Surprise You

Indian Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark‘s “biggest fear” has been revealed. While speaking at the Annika LPGA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year had a rather surprising answer to the question.

“I really don’t like cats,” Clark said of her biggest fear.

When asked if she was allergic to the beloved feline pets, Clark said, “No. There was this black cat on my street growing up and it was so mean. I’m scarred. So I’m really scared of cats. So I’m sorry if any of you have a cat, I just don’t. I like dogs a lot but no cats.”

An avid golfer, Clark will participate in the LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA Driven pro-am between November 12 and November 17. She will team up with the legendary Annika Sorenstam, the host of the LPGA event, and world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Caitlin Clark Considers Herself An ‘Average Golfer’

Ahead of the opening tee, Clark joked that she had set the bar low for herself in golf, her favorite pastime.

“I’ve tried to practice as much as I can,” Clark said, via ABC Action News. “I’m just an average golfer. I’m going to hit some good, going to hit some bad. It is what it is, I’m just trying not to hit anyone standing outside the ropes.”

Brittany Lincicome, a two-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, couldn’t stop raving about Clark’s impact on women’s basketball and women’s sports as a whole.

“What she has done for women’s basketball and sports and to have her at our golf tournament, I am in awe,” Lincicome said. “I got a basketball I am hoping she signs it for my girls. It’s cool to see her coming out. I’ve seen her swing. I think she has a great swing and she has potential.”

Besides the likes of Lincicome, Sorenstam and Korda, the pro-am at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida will feature a host of top-ranked players. According to the tournament’s organizers, 18 of the world’s top 25 players have committed to the event.

Surely, Clark will get the opportunity to test her golfing chops against the very best.

Next Stop: The Unrivaled League?

While the newly established Unrivaled League has yet to make an announcement, all signs point to Clark joining the world’s best women’s basketball players in the new 3-on-3 league starting in December 2025.

According to The Irish Star, Clark will imminently be unveiled as one of the 36 players to join the league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Clark, though, has remained coy about her status.

“We’ll see. I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes, and see if I want to play eventually,” Clark told IndyStar and ESPN on November 5.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that organizers of the Unrivaled League set their sights on Clark after landing a lucrative television deal with TNT Sports to air 45 3-on-3 games starting in January.

“Unrivaled is hoping the lure of a financial stake, and the challenge of hooping against the world’s top 30 players, will be enough to tempt the phenomenon, who can otherwise spend her offseasons training, playing golf, and shooting commercials for her growing list of corporate sponsors that also includes Gatorade and State Farm,” McCarthy wrote on October 15.

Since McCarthy’s report, Unrivaled expanded from 30 to 36 roster spots. As of November 13, 32 players had been revealed. Clark had yet to be announced.