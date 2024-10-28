Christie Sides Has 7-Word Response to Getting Fired By Indiana Fever

After guiding the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and a 20-20 record — up from a 13-27 mark in 2023 — the team parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

The Fever announced the decision to on October 27.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement.

“While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

For her part, Sides wrote the following on X after her firing was announced: “Leave it better than you found it.”

Christie Sides Fired After 2 Years as Indiana Fever Head Coach

Hired in 2022, Sides had two budding superstars to work with in forward Aliyah Boston and rookie Caitlin Clark, but she won’t get another shot at shaping the team around them.

One of the key criticisms of Sides’ tenure in Indy was her lineup decisions, which confused fans and disrupted team cohesion. In a few pivotal games, such as a close July 10 loss to the Washington Mystics following a victory over the top-ranked New York Liberty, fans expressed frustration over Sides’ roster management, particularly regarding her substitutions.

Her handling of star players, including Clark, and decisions to frequently alter the starting lineup were seen as contributing factors to the Fever’s uneven performances. This inconsistency, coupled with missed opportunities against lower-ranked teams, raised doubts about her fit for a team seeking consistent success and championship contention.

What’s Next for the Indiana Fever?

WNBA teams, especially those with budding stars like Clark, often seek coaches with a track record of player development. If management questioned Sides’ capacity to foster a developmental environment that could nurture young talent into league-leading players, they may have viewed a fresh coaching perspective as essential for long-term growth. For a rebuilding team like the Fever, this ability is critical. It’s clear that under General Manager Lin Dunn, the Fever are aiming to capitalize on their recent talent acquisitions and enhance team cohesion.

Any philosophical differences regarding the team’s direction or Sides’ fit with the Fever’s evolving culture might have also fueled her departure.

Either way you look at it, Sides’ tenure was a pivotal phase in the Fever’s rebuilding efforts, marked by growth, but also the team’s desire to find a coach aligned with its championship vision. Her exit adds to a series of recent coaching changes across the WNBA, with Indiana now among several teams searching for leadership in the 2025 season. It’ll be interesting to see who they choose to lead the way next.

One option quietly gaining steam is current Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White. A former Fever coach who led Indiana to the WNBA Finals in 2015, White’s history with the team and her Indiana roots make her a strong candidate. According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, White is pondering her future in Connecticut and “is considering the Sun and Fever in addition to the Sky.” Could the appeal of working with Boston and Clark lure her to Indy? Sounds like it’s a definite possibility.