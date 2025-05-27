Hi, Subscriber

Fever Star Caitlin Clark Hit With Devastating Injury Update

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever will miss two weeks with left quad injury.

The Indiana Fever announced the devastating news that their franchise star Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks.

Clark sustained a left quadriceps strain during Saturday’s 90-88 loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty.

“Obviously, she wants to play and, obviously, everyone wants to see her play,” Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters following Monday’s practice. “But for me, it’s about maintaining perspective. It’s making sure that we address this so that doesn’t affect the long term, that we take care of it and don’t overpush, don’t overexert.”

Clark averaged 19.0 points, a league-leading 9.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the Fever’s first four games. Her absence is a massive blow for the Fever, who will have four games over the next two weeks, including the much-anticipated opening day rematch with Clark’s rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Clark will miss the Fever’s game against the Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun and Mystics, the Sky. She will be re-evaluated on June 9.

How Will Fever Fill Caitlin Clark’s Absence

White is hopeful they can weather the storm.

“I think that’s the advantage of our depth,” White told reporters. “I think it’s the advantage of the depth that we added in the offseason. That we’re equipped. Certainly, we’d rather have [the injury] early than late. It’s a great opportunity for our team to find an identity. It’s a great opportunity for our team to play in a different way.”

“But I also think it’s a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sideline, to grow in almost like a coaching kind of mindset,” she added. “And see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing it in practice to see it develop in live action.”

The Fever will have to do it by committee to fill up the massive shoes of Clark.

White will lean on veteran point guard Sydney Colson, whom they added in the offseason after winning two championships in Las Vegas, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

Caitlin Clark Stars in New State Farm Commercial

Caitlin Clark arrives at State Farm Arena dressed in a bold take on the red and khaki pairing as a nod to her continuing relationship with State Farm in Atlanta on May 22.

Clark’s skyrocketing popularity and unselfish play have landed her in the popular State Farm commercial.

The State Farm just launched a new basketball platform “With the Assist” which puts spotlight on the power of everyday help.

Clark stars in “From the Logo,” the first commercial of the “With the Assist” platform that embodies the notion of unsung assists.

“The spot brings to life a metaphor for how State Farm provides proactive support in home, auto and personal insurance and unsung assists to its customers—featuring Caitlin literally living her life “from the logo” thanks to a series of clever assists from Jake from State Farm. Think: logo-painted kitchen floors, perfectly matched socks, even tomato-picking precision,” a State Farm told Heavy via email. “With the Assist” isn’t just about sports—it’s about showing up with confidence and help in every moment.

“And it’s just the beginning: stay tuned for Caitlin’s next big moment, where a striking, State Farm-inspired look is poised to disrupt the basketball fashion scene.”

Clark, the WNBA’s assist leader, is the perfect ambassador for the insurance company’s program.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

