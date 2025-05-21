Fever’s Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History But Fans Are Upset With Final Play

Caitlin Clark continues to make history in the WNBA.

Clark became the first player in league history to open the season with back-to-back 20-plus-point and 10-plus-assist games after she dropped 27 points and 11 assists in the Indiana Fever‘s heartbreaking 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

It was Clark’s 10th 20-plus-point and 10-plus-assist game in her career, tying Courtney Vandersloot for most in WNBA history. But it only took her 42 games while Vandersloot needed 394 games to reach the milestone.

Clark also notched her sixth 25-plus-point and 10-plus-assist game to pass New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for most in WNBA history.

The Fever star made 5-of-11 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with multiple games of 25-plus-point, 10-plus-assists,, 5-plus-rebound and 5-plus-3-point games.

Fever Star Denied the Final Shot

However, the loss overshadowed Clark’s historic feats, as the online discussion revolved around the Fever’s final play. Fans were upset that Clark was not the one who took the potential game-winning shot.

Indiana has a chance to complete the 14-point second-half comeback but Clark was denied of getting the final shot in the hard-fought game. Instead, Natasha Howard missed two attempts to win the game for the Fever.

“Somebody needs to explain to me why Caitlin Clark inbounded that ball at the end of the game,” Dave Portonoy, Barstool founder, wrote on X.

Indiana coach Stephanie White later explained what transpired down the stretch.

“Initially, we tried to get the ball to [Aliyah Boston], but she was being chucked, so she couldn’t get there,” White told reporters after the loss. “[Natasha] was open.

“We probably should’ve called a timeout in that situation. But I felt like Tash was due. She had a good look. She had two good looks, and that’s really all you can ask for in that situation.”

Despite the loss, Clark chose not to dwell on it and looked forward to overcoming the challenges of a long season.

“This stinks,” Clark said. “We want to win this game, but I think this is great for our team — a little adversity. How are we going to respond?”

Caitlin Clark Stars in New State Farm Commercial

Clark is averaging 10.5 assists to start her second WNBA season. Her unselfish play landed her in the popular State Farm commercial.

The State Farm just launched a new basketball platform “With the Assist” which puts spotlight on the power of everyday help. Clark stars in “From the Logo,” the first commercial of the “With the Assist” platform that embodies the notion of unsung assists.

“The spot brings to life a metaphor for how State Farm provides proactive support in home, auto and personal insurance and unsung assists to its customers—featuring Caitlin literally living her life “from the logo” thanks to a series of clever assists from Jake from State Farm. Think: logo-painted kitchen floors, perfectly matched socks, even tomato-picking precision,” a State Farm told Heavy via email. “With the Assist” isn’t just about sports—it’s about showing up with confidence and help in every moment. And it’s just the beginning: stay tuned for Caitlin’s next big moment, where a striking, State Farm-inspired look is poised to disrupt the basketball fashion scene.”

Clark is the perfect ambassador for the insurance company’s program.