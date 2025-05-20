Caitlin Clark Gets Real on Starstruck Moment With LeBron James

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark thought LeBron James‘ Instagram post wishing her good luck for the WNBA season was fake at first. But after confirming it’s real, Clark was starstruck.

“I mean, you never know in today’s world, I guess,” Clark told reporters following Fever’s Monday practice. “I was like, wait, is this actually LeBron James? But yeah, it was pretty incredible, I don’t get too starstruck, but he’s one of these people that I did.”

It wasn’t Clark’s first starstruck moment with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Back in spring, she met James in person.

“I don’t really get too starstruck from people and that was a moment that I was like pretty (starstruck),” Clark said of meeting James. “That’s one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me. It’s just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back.”

James, fifth in the NBA’s all-time triple-double list, foreshadowed Clark’s third career triple-double by wishing her good luck before the Fever’s season-opening game.

“Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!” James wrote in the Instagram caption.

Clark proceeded to drop 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assist along with two steals and a career-high four blocks in the Fever’s historic 93-58 win over Chicago Sky on Saturday.

LeBron James Post-Game Comment

James once again commented about the WNBA star after the game.

“TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” James wrote on X.

TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2025

“For him to go out of his way and wish me luck on the season,” Clark continued. “He really does follow the WNBA and he watches and he loves and appreciates basketball and he loves and appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play and I mean, it’s just really cool.”

Clark became the fastest WNBA player in history to reach three career triple-doubles. She tied Candace Parker, widely regarded as one of the greatest WNBA players, in the triple-double list.

Only Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (15) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (4) have more triple-doubles than them.

Controversial Flagrant Foul Overshadows Caitlin Clark’s Historic Game

Clark’s historic performance was overshadowed by her hard foul on her rival Angel Reese that was upgraded to a Flagrant 1.

The controversial play transpired in the third quarter when Clark knocked Reese down to the floor with a hard foul to prevent her from scoring.

Clark defended her action and insisted it was not done with malice.

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark told reporters after the win. “It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion.

“It’s a take foul to put them at the free throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life. That’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”