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Colin Cowherd Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s Stance on Controversial Topic

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 18: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

There has been a lot made of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and her lack of response to a massive topic.

Clark’s teammate, Sophie Cunningham, made headlines when she commented on her feelings about transgender women in women’s sports. That has sparked rallies outside each of the last few Fever games, either supporting Cunningham or opposing her views.

After the Fever lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Clark was asked about the topic and her opinion on it. She said it was on the league to handle that, and her focus is on playing basketball. Not everyone was a fan of her not addressing the question, but others are coming to her defense.

Sports Host is Defending Caitlin Clark for Not Speaking on Controversial Topic

Caitlin Clark

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd went on his show on Tuesday and defended Clark for not wanting to talk about it. Cowherd believes it is up to each individual person whether they want to talk politics or not.

“Caitlin owes nobody in the media an assist for a game she didn’t choose to play… If you choose – sportscaster, athlete, or chef – to have a strong political opinion, it is up to you.”

Cowherd argues that people have different avenues for their talent. Some don’t see it as a political topic, and it’s about women in general. The others support what he had to say.

It’s clear that Clark has no intention of talking about anything outside of basketball. She has made sure to make that apparent from Day 1.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Are Focused on Bouncing Back

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks with Aliyah Boston #7 against the Chicago Sky during the fourth quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Fever and Clark are keeping the focus on basketball as they have to work their way back from the Lynx loss. They have to fix some of the mistakes of that game, with too many missed shots in the final minutes of the contest.

Indiana is currently 19-11 on the season and sitting in fifth place in the standings. They have the same record as the Dallas Wings, but the Wings own the tiebreaker.

It’s going to be a rough patch for the Fever, as they first have a home game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. They are then back on the road on Saturday to face the Chicago Sky on ABC.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Colin Cowherd Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s Stance on Controversial Topic

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