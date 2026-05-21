Fever Land Concerning Outlook of Potential Caitlin Clark Departure

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark have gotten off to a 3-2 start to the 2026 WNBA season. On Wednesday night, the team was able to pull off a win over the Portland Fire by a final score of 90-73 with Clark taking the night off.

Clark has played in four of the team’s first five games this season. She has looked healthy and has played like her old self.

Through those four games, Clark is averaging 24.3 points per game to go along with nine assists, five rebounds, a steal, and a block. She has also shot 42.5 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point range.

While things are off to a strong start this season, a new opinion has been shared about Clark potentially leaving Indiana at some point down the road.

WNBA Analyst Suggests Potential Caitlin Clark Departure From Fever

Rachel DeMita of Courtside Club has hinted at Clark potentially leaving the Fever in the future.

“I don’t know if Caitlin [Clark] staying with the Indiana Fever makes sense,” DeMita said.

“If this were an NBA franchise… people would be fired by now. This is the face of the league, your franchise player, your star player, who’s never had injuries.”

Clark has seemed to be very happy in Indiana. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it would be shocking to see the Fever take any chance of losing Clark. They will do everything in their power to keep her around for her entire career.

Whether or not Clark could get frustrated in Indiana remains to be seen, but there have been no signs of that so far.

Caitlin Clark Has Had a Rollercoaster Start to Her WNBA Career

It’s hard to believe that Clark is already in her third season in the WNBA. Her rookie year was a success, but last season was a nightmare.

As a rookie, Clark lived up to the hype. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 41.7 percent overall and 34.4 percent from the three-point arc. Last year, she only played in 13 games due to injury and averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds.

Keeping Clark healthy is a top priority for the Fever. That led to last night’s missed game.

Indiana is considered a potential WNBA Finals contender this season. There is no doubt that the Fever have the talent to make that kind of run. If Clark can stay healthy and continue playing at the level she has shown this far, the team will have a fighting chance.

No one should be panicking about a potential Clark departure from Indiana. However, the Fever will need to focus on keeping her happy and building a championship team to make sure that doesn’t happen.