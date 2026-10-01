Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Final Aces Game

The Indiana Fever are down to one last game against the Las Vegas Aces, a win-or-go-home matchup for both teams in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Las Vegas won the first game, and the Fever won the second. Indiana got a great game from star guard Caitlin Clark in their 99-89 win, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. She was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points.

As the playoff stretch goes on, the question is whether Clark’s back can hold up with so little time between games. The latest injury report shows what her status is for the final game of the series.

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Status for Game 3

The good news is that for Game 3, Clark should be good to play. Indiana’s injury report lists her as probable with a back injury.

Fever center Aliyah Boston was also listed as probable with a right leg injury. Guard Ty Harris will not play, as she was ruled out for the playoffs with a left lower leg injury.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Caitlin Clark Will Play Key Role in Game 3 for Fever

Clark has been up and down throughout the early part of the playoffs. After a poor shooting game in the first Aces matchup, Game 2 gave Clark and the Fever a historic night.

Now it’s all about whether the Fever can keep the momentum going. Both teams have won their playoff games by double digits. This Game 3 shouldn’t end the same way; it should be a close one.

It will come down to seeing which Clark shows up on the court. Will it be the Clark of Game 1 or Game 2?

She’ll also need to lean on her teammates, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, to help her win this game. The trio nearly scored 80 points combined in the last game, so they’ll need a similar performance to post the best offense in league history. This game will take more than offense to win, as Clark will have to do it all.