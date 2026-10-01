Hi, Subscriber

Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Final Aces Game

  • 124 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Caitlin Clark
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a shot in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are down to one last game against the Las Vegas Aces, a win-or-go-home matchup for both teams in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Las Vegas won the first game, and the Fever won the second. Indiana got a great game from star guard Caitlin Clark in their 99-89 win, finishing with a team-high 27 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. She was one of three Fever players to score over 20 points.

As the playoff stretch goes on, the question is whether Clark’s back can hold up with so little time between games. The latest injury report shows what her status is for the final game of the series.

Indiana Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Status for Game 3

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after making a shot in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The good news is that for Game 3, Clark should be good to play. Indiana’s injury report lists her as probable with a back injury.

Fever center Aliyah Boston was also listed as probable with a right leg injury. Guard Ty Harris will not play, as she was ruled out for the playoffs with a left lower leg injury.

Backup center Damiris Dantas won’t play with her knee injury. Dantas recently had knee surgery, which ended her 2026 season.

In two postseason games, Clark is averaging 21 points, 12.5 assists, and 5 rebounds per contest. She has also shot 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from three.

Caitlin Clark Will Play Key Role in Game 3 for Fever

Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Clark has been up and down throughout the early part of the playoffs. After a poor shooting game in the first Aces matchup, Game 2 gave Clark and the Fever a historic night.

Now it’s all about whether the Fever can keep the momentum going. Both teams have won their playoff games by double digits. This Game 3 shouldn’t end the same way; it should be a close one.

It will come down to seeing which Clark shows up on the court. Will it be the Clark of Game 1 or Game 2?

She’ll also need to lean on her teammates, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, to help her win this game. The trio nearly scored 80 points combined in the last game, so they’ll need a similar performance to post the best offense in league history. This game will take more than offense to win, as Clark will have to do it all.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News Ahead of Final Aces Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x