Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Overtime Win

It was a banner week for Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark after putting together some impressive performances.

All of that has led to an announcement the team made on Monday. The Fever announced that Clark has been named AP Player of the Week.

In the three games she played last week, she posted two double-doubles. She averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.9% from the field. The Fever won all three games.

Caitlin Clark Caps Great Week With Player of the Week Award

Clark’s performance against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday played a major role in her earning Player of the Week. She posted 26 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in the victory. The Fever stormed back from being down by eight points in the fourth quarter to beat the Dream 95-91 in overtime.

In the previous two games before the Dream, Clark posted double-doubles. Indiana beat the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings by double digits.

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently third in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and fellow Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Stay Red Hot With 5 Games to Go Until World Cup Break

The Fever taking down the Dream was a massive win for Indiana, and they needed it badly. That win put them at 23-12, but gave them a 1.5-game lead over Atlanta for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Indiana faces a tough stretch with four games in six days. The worst part is that the Fever won’t play any of those games in Indianapolis.

Their first game is on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. They then travel south to play the Wings. The Fever conclude with two days in a row with games: the Liberty on Saturday and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

This important stretch of games will require the Fever to be smart about how they care for their players. Clark has dealt with a back injury all season, so they need to watch for that.

The Fever might have to limit players’ minutes and hope they can get blowout wins. Otherwise, it’s going to be a gut-check week for the Fever.