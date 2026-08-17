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Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Overtime Win

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Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It was a banner week for Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark after putting together some impressive performances.

All of that has led to an announcement the team made on Monday. The Fever announced that Clark has been named AP Player of the Week.

In the three games she played last week, she posted two double-doubles. She averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.9% from the field. The Fever won all three games.

Caitlin Clark Caps Great Week With Player of the Week Award

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Clark’s performance against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday played a major role in her earning Player of the Week. She posted 26 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in the victory. The Fever stormed back from being down by eight points in the fourth quarter to beat the Dream 95-91 in overtime.

In the previous two games before the Dream, Clark posted double-doubles. Indiana beat the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings by double digits.

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently third in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and fellow Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Stay Red Hot With 5 Games to Go Until World Cup Break

Fever vs Liberty

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles against Pauline Astier #18 of the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

The Fever taking down the Dream was a massive win for Indiana, and they needed it badly. That win put them at 23-12, but gave them a 1.5-game lead over Atlanta for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Indiana faces a tough stretch with four games in six days. The worst part is that the Fever won’t play any of those games in Indianapolis.

Their first game is on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. They then travel south to play the Wings. The Fever conclude with two days in a row with games: the Liberty on Saturday and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

This important stretch of games will require the Fever to be smart about how they care for their players. Clark has dealt with a back injury all season, so they need to watch for that.

The Fever might have to limit players’ minutes and hope they can get blowout wins. Otherwise, it’s going to be a gut-check week for the Fever.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Overtime Win

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