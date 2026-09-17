Fever Makes Caitlin Clark Injury Announcement Before Tempo Game

The Indiana Fever are preparing for their matchup against the Toronto Tempo on Friday, with some questions about how the team will look after three weeks off.

It also marks the return of center Aliyah Boston and guard Caitlin Clark, who brought home the gold for Team USA at the World Cup in Berlin. Boston and Clark helped Team USA dominate the competition, winning all but one game by double digits.

One aspect of the Fever’s injury reports over the last two and a half months has been Clark showing up on them with a back injury. Now that the WNBA is back from break, will that charge with Clark showing up on it again?

Indiana Fever Share Injury Report With Caitlin Clark Update

The Fever have released their first injury report since the restart of the WNBA season. Indiana’s latest injury report listed Clark again with a back injury, and she was listed as probable.

Clark has continued to show up on the injury report over the last two months and will be in line to play. Before the end of the World Cup, she did tell the media it’s the best she has felt in a long time.

Damiris Dantas was also on the injury report as NWT and will not play. Dantas underwent knee surgery and is out for the season.

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Return to Action

Clark is such an important piece to this Fever team, as she can do everything from scoring to passing. She is the main part of this franchise that keeps the offense flowing smoothly.

Indiana enters the game with a 26-14 overall record and is sitting fifth in the standings. The Fever could still move up in the rankings, but it will take some losses from the top to make that happen.

After playing the Tempo, the Fever face playoff teams for the rest of the year. They still have to play the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx twice.

Before they play them, though, Clark will have to lead the Fever to a win before the playoffs. Fans will be interested to see how she responds after playing in Berlin over the last month.