Fever Avoided Massive Caitlin Clark Disaster Early in Wings Game

The Indiana Fever could not afford any setbacks against the Dallas Wings on Friday night, but they had a major problem involving Caitlin Clark.

Late in the first half, Clark was seen limping on the court after what appeared to be a left ankle tweak with less than a minute to go in the first half. She headed to the locker room to have her ankle checked out.

The Wings held a 37-35 lead going into halftime. Clark finished the half with 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

It was later reported that Clark was seen on the court before the second half started for the Fever and Wings. She started the half.

Fever Almost Had Caitlin Clark Problem With Injury

This was the last thing the Fever needed to deal with. Clark has not been prone to avoiding injuries over the last two years. The good news is that she is good and playing through it.

Entering the game, Clark was on the injury report with a back injury that cost her some games in late June. She has been listed on the injury report for the same injury for over the last month and a half. The good news is that she has always been “probable” with her status.

Clark is top five in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game in 29 appearances. She is also averaging 8.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest.

Caitlin Clark Working Through The Lower Leg Injury for Indiana Fever

It appears that Clark is still playing through the injury and doesn’t seem to have any concerns. She was moving just fine on the court, and the Fever avoided disaster for now.

The Fever will need to monitor this to make sure it doesn’t get worse. Anything more than what happened could hurt Indiana’s playoff run.

Clark is a tough player who has worked through injuries before. She continues to play at a high level and seems to be maintaining that trend.

After the game, the Fever will need to check on Clark to see how her ankle is doing. They have the Atlanta Dream and Wings again the next two games. Indiana needs her to be available for those contests.