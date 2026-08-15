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Fever Avoided Massive Caitlin Clark Disaster Early in Wings Game

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Caitlin Clark
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PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever could not afford any setbacks against the Dallas Wings on Friday night, but they had a major problem involving Caitlin Clark.

Late in the first half, Clark was seen limping on the court after what appeared to be a left ankle tweak with less than a minute to go in the first half. She headed to the locker room to have her ankle checked out.

The Wings held a 37-35 lead going into halftime. Clark finished the half with 9 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

It was later reported that Clark was seen on the court before the second half started for the Fever and Wings. She started the half.

Fever Almost Had Caitlin Clark Problem With Injury

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This was the last thing the Fever needed to deal with. Clark has not been prone to avoiding injuries over the last two years. The good news is that she is good and playing through it.

Entering the game, Clark was on the injury report with a back injury that cost her some games in late June. She has been listed on the injury report for the same injury for over the last month and a half. The good news is that she has always been “probable” with her status.

Clark is top five in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game in 29 appearances. She is also averaging 8.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest.

Caitlin Clark Working Through The Lower Leg Injury for Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 06: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after missing a shot in the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces won 86-84 OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It appears that Clark is still playing through the injury and doesn’t seem to have any concerns. She was moving just fine on the court, and the Fever avoided disaster for now.

The Fever will need to monitor this to make sure it doesn’t get worse. Anything more than what happened could hurt Indiana’s playoff run.

Clark is a tough player who has worked through injuries before. She continues to play at a high level and seems to be maintaining that trend.

After the game, the Fever will need to check on Clark to see how her ankle is doing. They have the Atlanta Dream and Wings again the next two games. Indiana needs her to be available for those contests.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Avoided Massive Caitlin Clark Disaster Early in Wings Game

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