WNBA Could Investigate the Indiana Fever Over Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever held star guard Caitlin Clark out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Fire, and their reason turned quite a few heads.

“Fever guard Caitlin Clark will NOT play tonight vs Portland Fire. I’m told it’s part of a strategic management plan for the season. Tonight is the Fever’s fourth game in eight days,” Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reported.

The move riled up Fever fans because of the timing — it came roughly an hour-and-a-half before Wednesday’s game — but it could also land the team in hot water with the WNBA because Clark was not listed on the Fever’s injury report on Tuesday.

“Given White said Clark did not practice yesterday, and there was no indication Clark was dealing with an ailment until she was ruled out 100 minutes before tip tonight, would imagine this is something the league may take a look at,” ESPN’s Alexa Philippou posted on X.

WNBA Has Clear Policy on Injury Reporting

Given that Clark wasn’t on Tuesday’s injury report but was added last-minute before Wednesday’s game, it would appear the team is in clear violation of WNBA rules.

“WNBA teams must report information concerning player injuries, illnesses, other medical conditions, or rest for all WNBA games by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game (other than the second day of a back-to-back),” the rule states.

“Teams must designate a participation status and identify a specific injury, illness, other medical condition, or other reason for any player whose participation in the game may be affected for any reason. For the second game of a back-to-back, teams must report the above information by 1 p.m. local time on the day of the game.”

Fever head coach Stephanie White didn’t do much to clear things up either as she seemingly made contradicting remarks about whether or not Clark was truly injured.

“It’s not the time to take a chance,” White said. “We just really want to be cautious. She’s healthy. We’re not managing anything. This is just a back issue that we want to make sure we give the time to be ready.”

White Addresses Clark Controversy Post-Game

Fortunately for Indiana, the team didn’t need Clark as it cruised to a 90-73 win over Portland.

But after the game, reporters did their best to get more clarity on Clark’s injury status.

“She didn’t practice yesterday [so] why wasn’t she listed on the injury report, or why wasn’t the injury report updated earlier today if she woke up with soreness in her back?” James Boyd of The Athletic asked.

“Well, not everybody that doesn’t practice is on the injury report, so that happens all the time, White replied. “She wasn’t listed on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play.”

“Is she injured, or is it something other than an injury?” Boyd pressed.

“Her back is sore, so if there’s anything more detailed than that, that’s [up to] the training staff [to disclose],” White replied.

White also emphatically stated she didn’t think the Fever would be fined for not listing Clark on Tuesday’s injury report. Whether or not she’s right will likely be determined on Thursday.