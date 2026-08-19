Fever’s Caitlin Clark Got Honest About Her Legacy in WNBA

There is no player in the WNBA who gets the kind of attention that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark does.

Since Clark entered the league in 2024, she has taken the WNBA to new heights it has never reached before. Her passing and unlimited shooting range have made her an icon for the sport.

There will be a lot of views and opinions on Clark, but no one can deny the much-needed, deserved attention she brings to the league. But when it all ends for her, how will Clark be remembered in the history of basketball?

Caitlin Clark Talks About Her Legacy

Before Clark took the court in the 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night, she spoke with the media. One reporter asked Clark how she wants her legacy to look when all is said and done. The Fever star opened up about that vision.

“A lot of my favorite players growing up, I don’t know how many points they ever ended up scoring, or I don’t know how many three-pointers they made. Hopefully, it’s just the impact that you can leave on people and the way you made them feel. And I think that’s kind of been the story of my career. And I hope you know when I’m done playing one day, that’s what people remember the most about me is the way I’ve been able to unite people to cheer on basketball and love a game, or bring people together to you know love a sport in a way that they’ve maybe never have before. Like there’s so many people that have come up to me and been like, I’ve never watched women’s basket before, and I don’t take offense to that. I think that’s a really cool thing to you know bring people in that have maybe never experienced something that I’ve loved all my life, and so I hope you know when I’m done. That’s probably the the biggest thing that I’ll probably look back on my career and be proud of is just the amount of people that I’ve been able to bring in and enjoy the game that I’ve always loved since I was a young kid.”

In 32 games this season, Clark has averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest. She was selected to her third straight All-Star Game this year.

How Will Caitlin Clark’s Legacy Be Remembered?

No one can deny the work she has done in making this league as popular as it is. Almost every Fever game is breaking attendance and television-ratings records weekly, monthly, and yearly.

She has brought the same kind of attention to the WNBA that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry or Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has. There hasn’t been a shooter or star like Clark before in the WNBA.

Many don’t want to say that she is the face of the league. The reality is that many new fans started watching because of Clark. It’s hard to deny the impact she’s made.

At the same time, it’s too early for anyone to say how her legacy will be. That story is still being written and will be for a long time.