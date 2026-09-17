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Fever’s Caitlin Clark Opened Up About On-Court Troubles Before Tempo Game

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Caitlin Clark
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on August 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The WNBA season is back on, and the Indiana Fever will have to wait one more day to play.

There’s overall excitement to see the Fever play again with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston back home in Indiana. Clark and Boston spent the last three weeks competing and winning the gold medal at the World Cup in Berlin.

Indiana is looking for Clark to play clean basketball in the final four games, as she sits at seven technical fouls. One more foul means an automatic one-game suspension. Clark will make sure that doesn’t happen.

Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Technical Foul Troubles With Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Clark spoke with the local Indiana media for the first time since returning from the World Cup. She told the press how she plans to avoid a third technical and how she’s done it over the last month.

“I mean, I think it’s certainly been like a conscious effort about it, and I think it’s helped me play better basketball. It’s just like focus on what I need to focus on, um, you know, and let the last play go. Like, you can’t go back in time and change things. Feel like the refs might also know I have seven technical fouls, so I always try to warn them like, I’m working with you, I’m working with you; like let’s have a conversation. I think it’s made my conversations with them more positive and more conversational in both ways, for them and for me. But yeah, I mean, I really only have three more games to go because the fourth game starts if I get a technical, I’m not kicked out of the game, and then it resets for the playoffs. So I’m really proud of myself, but still three games to go, and I think it’s helped me learn a lot about myself and ways that I can impact my team and, you know, how to communicate with the refs and things that are going to help this team. But I think it’s just allowed me to focus on the things that are important, and I’m going to continue to try to do that.”

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Shifts Focus to Final Four Indiana Fever Games

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts prior to the game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This is an important stretch of games for Clark and the Fever, with four remaining on the schedule. They first have the Toronto Tempo on Friday. After that, they have the Washington Mystics and then close with back-to-back games against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever will need Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell to keep playing like the All-Stars they are. Mitchell is the scorer, Boston is the rebounder, and Clark is the passer.

Indiana needs to take care of business in the final four games first, before focusing on the postseason. A string of wins will build the Fever’s confidence heading into the postseason.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever’s Caitlin Clark Opened Up About On-Court Troubles Before Tempo Game

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