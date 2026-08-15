Fever Reveal Caitlin Clark’s Status After Injury Scare Against Wings

The Indiana Fever are preparing for their next matchup against the Atlanta Dream after having a scare in their 98-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark had a lower leg injury late in the first half against the Wings and left for the locker room early. Clark ended up being okay and played the rest of the game, scoring 29 points in the win.

Entering the Dream game, Clark’s injury status was a question for everyone since she is still dealing with the back injury. The question was whether her lower leg injury from the Wings game would affect her.

Caitlin Clark’s Status for Fever-Dream Game Has Been Revealed

The Fever have released their latest injury report for Sunday’s game against the Dream. Clark was on the report, but not for a lower-body injury. She was listed as “probable” with her back injury, putting her in line to play again.

Fever starting center Aliyah Boston also made her return to the injury report. Boston was listed as “probable” as well for the right lower leg injury.

Backup center Damiris Dantas did not travel with the team due to her left knee injury. Dantas is out for the rest of the season after getting surgery on the knee.

This season, Clark is averaging 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 30 appearances. She is third in the WNBA in scoring, but first in the league in assists.

Fever Will Have Caitlin Clark for Atlanta Dream Showdown

It’s good news for the Fever that Clark is going to be good to play for the team. The lower-leg injury was just a tweak and won’t affect her play.

She’ll be needed for the Dream game, as the Fever will have their hands full. With the addition of Angel Reese before the season, Atlanta has one of the more complete teams.

Clark will have to continue her hot shooting while also passing to her teammates. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is continuing her league record streak of 20+-point games. Boston is a key in the paint and from three.

This is a matchup of two playoff teams fighting for a higher seed. If the Fever want home-court advantage, they will need to take care of business against the Dream first.