Indiana Fever Coach Shared Telling Thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s Technical Foul

Things were looking dicey for the Indiana Fever in the first quarter of their showdown against the New York Liberty, but they still pulled out a 108-88 blowout win on Saturday night, despite a down night by star guard Caitlin Clark.

During the game, Clark finished with 17 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 7 turnovers in the win. This is on the heels of her historic 45-point performance against the Seattle Storm the day before.

The topic of discussion with this matchup, though, was Clark receiving her sixth technical foul of the season early in the first quarter after yelling at the referees about a missed call. In the WNBA, a sixth technical foul results in an automatic fine, which had the attention of her head coach.

Indiana Fever Head Coach Talked About Caitlin Clark’s Technical Foul

After the win, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media and was asked about Clark’s sixth technical foul of the season. White seemed to not-so-subtly hint that she has talked to her star guard about it and will have another conversation.

“I didn’t ask for an explanation,” White said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “You know, I think there was a reaction probably after a call or no call. I don’t remember exactly at that moment. But yeah, I mean, certainly there are conversations, you know, and there have to be conversations. It’s a long season. And then, you know, certainly after you get to the 8, I don’t know what it is. What is it like every 2? Every 2 after that. So making sure that we’re strategic in using our technical fouls.”

There has been a run of late with Clark being more fiery towards referees regarding missed calls. Just on Wednesday night in the loss to the Golden State Valkyries, she yelled at the referees about a no-call as she took a hit to the quad by the knee of a Valkyries player.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Fighting Through Fouls During Hot Streak

Things have been going well lately for the Fever despite all the coverage the team has received. They have won seven of their last 10 games, including winning five of the last six.

Indiana is sitting at 16-10 overall and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Fever seemed to be well positioned for a postseason run, as they are starting to get healthy at the right time.

Now that the Fever survived their back-to-back days of games with wins, the question is how they will handle Clark’s minutes going forward. They have three days in between games before facing the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Clark has proven to be a streaky scorer but has been inconsistent since returning from a back injury. With some rest over the next few days, she should be close to 100% before the playoffs.