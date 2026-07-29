Fever Facing Heat for Response on Controversial Rally at Game

Despite picking up an impressive 105-95 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever‘s performance was overshadowed by another story off the court.

Outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, a crowd of a few dozen held a rally. This was in support of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham regarding her recent comments about transgender athletes in sports. The group promoted statewide initiatives 638 and 011, which would ban transgender students from participating in girls’ athletics at Washington schools

On the court, Cunningham was booed by the crowd for Seattle and faced similar boos when attempting free throws. This ended up being a topic of conversation at the Fever’s postgame press conference.

Indiana Fever Respond to Pro-Sophie Cunningham Rally

Fever head coach Stephanie White was the one who responded to the question about the rally, despite Kelsey Mitchell and Monique Billings being asked at the podium. White read a statement the team had on it.

“Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers,” the statement said. “Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission.”

There have been some who criticized the Fever for their response to the incident. They believe it was not a real answer to what some fans want to hear.

Another aspect of the criticism is not having Cunningham or Caitlin Clark available to speak to the media. People wanted to hear their perspectives on the rally being held outside the arena during the game.

Indiana Fever Face Another Controversy in News-Filled 2026 Season

This has been the story of the Fever’s season with so many storylines around them. From Clark’s hard hits catching politicians’ attention to Cunningham’s comments, Indiana has become the team everyone is talking about. Day after day, either the Fever or Clark has been the topic of conversations from the national media.

Despite all the distractions out there, the Fever have still been able to focus on winning. They are 18-10 on the season and have won four straight games. Indiana just broke the WNBA record for the most consecutive games with 100 or more points with four.

The noise is not going to go away as their three-game road trip continues on. Indiana will face the Portland Fire on Friday and the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

All the distractions will continue to follow the Fever around, but they keep proving that it hasn’t gotten in the way of what is important. WNBA fans will have to see how the Fever move forward the rest of the season. They are working their way into making a postseason appearance, hoping to bring a title to Indiana.