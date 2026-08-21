Fever Make Historic Kelsey Mitchell Announcement in Wings Game

The five-game winning streak for the Indiana Fever came to an end Tuesday night against the Dallas Wings, but history was still made.

Indiana still had some standout performances in the game, but the one that topped them all was guard Kelsey Mitchell. In the 91-85 loss to the Wings, Mitchell finished with a game-high 37 points, adding 5 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

It was the kind of performance the Fever have been enjoying all season from their top scorer. Those 37 points were historic, though.

Kelsey Mitchell Continues to Make Fever & WNBA History

During the game, Mitchell once again hit the 20-point mark and did it with seconds to go in the second quarter. That would help her make history, breaking Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson’s WNBA record for most consecutive games with 20+ points at 21 games.

That wasn’t the only piece of history that Mitchell made against the Wings. She also broke her own franchise record for points in a season with 891 in just 37 games.

It has been a special season for Mitchell, as she adds to her career-high performance. She is averaging 24.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 37 appearances. Mitchell is currently second in the league behind Wilson in points per game.

Kelsey Mitchell Shows Zero Signs of Slowing Down in 2026

Mitchell has been as dominant a player as any in the WNBA over the last two months. This 21-game run doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

She is legitimately in the conversation for MVP after what she is doing. Mitchell has been the top scorer in the WNBA, with Wilson right behind her.

Even in a game where Caitlin Clark struggled against the Wings, Mitchell was able to pick up the slack. It may not have led to a win, but without Mitchell, the Fever would not have been in that game.

The loss was a big one for the Fever, though, as they dipped to fourth in the standings. Las Vegas overtook them at third after blowing out the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

Indiana is about to get ready for games on Saturday and Sunday, so if they want to survive that rough stretch, Mitchell will need to continue her hot streak.