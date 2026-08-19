Fever Announce Kelsey Mitchell’s Injury Status Before Wings Game

Many questions remain about the Indiana Fever entering their showdown with the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

One of the biggest ones is about Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who left the team’s 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday because she was overheated. Mitchell scored 29 points in 24 minutes of play before she left the game.

Now with the Wings game on the calendar, the Fever are looking for their top scorer to return. Her status for the game is now known.

Kelsey Mitchell’s Availability for the Fever-Wings Game Has Been Revealed

The Fever announced their latest injury report, with Mitchell included. She was listed as “probable” with an illness. Indiana is on pace for having Mitchell on the court for the Wings game.

Mitchell has played in 36 games this season for the Fever. She has averaged 24.3 points, 2.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game.

The WNBA named her to the All-Star Game. A big reason for that is that she is second in the league in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

This season has been special for Mitchell, as she currently owns the WNBA record for the most consecutive games with 20+ points in a single season. She is also tied with Wilson for the most consecutive 20+point games overall with 20.

Indiana Fever Look Poised to Have Kelsey Mitchell in Starting Lineup

The Fever sit in third place in the standings with a 24-12 overall record after the Toronto win. Indiana is now in the conversation to take the top spot in the playoffs after winning eight of the last 10 games and winning five straight.

Mitchell is a big reason for the success of the Fever this season. She is having a career season, leading the Fever in scoring.

Going into the Wings game, Mitchell is expected to play a big role in the offense. She and Caitlin Clark have been driving the offense to put up historic numbers.

That will need to continue to happen on the road. This will be the second of a four-game road trip the Fever are on within a six-day run. Mitchell will be ready to play, but an interesting question is whether her minutes will be limited so she is not overworked again.