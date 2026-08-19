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Fever Announce Kelsey Mitchell’s Injury Status Before Wings Game

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Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
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Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Many questions remain about the Indiana Fever entering their showdown with the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

One of the biggest ones is about Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who left the team’s 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday because she was overheated. Mitchell scored 29 points in 24 minutes of play before she left the game.

Now with the Wings game on the calendar, the Fever are looking for their top scorer to return. Her status for the game is now known.

Kelsey Mitchell’s Availability for the Fever-Wings Game Has Been Revealed

Kelsey Mitchell

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever jogs up the court during the game against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 14, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Fever announced their latest injury report, with Mitchell included. She was listed as “probable” with an illness. Indiana is on pace for having Mitchell on the court for the Wings game.

Mitchell has played in 36 games this season for the Fever. She has averaged 24.3 points, 2.6 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game.

The WNBA named her to the All-Star Game. A big reason for that is that she is second in the league in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

This season has been special for Mitchell, as she currently owns the WNBA record for the most consecutive games with 20+ points in a single season. She is also tied with Wilson for the most consecutive 20+point games overall with 20.

Indiana Fever Look Poised to Have Kelsey Mitchell in Starting Lineup

Kelsey Mitchell

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 18: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever dribbles while guarded by Temi Fagbenle #14 of the Toronto Tempo during the second half of a WNBA game at Scotiabank Arena on August 18, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

The Fever sit in third place in the standings with a 24-12 overall record after the Toronto win. Indiana is now in the conversation to take the top spot in the playoffs after winning eight of the last 10 games and winning five straight.

Mitchell is a big reason for the success of the Fever this season. She is having a career season, leading the Fever in scoring.

Going into the Wings game, Mitchell is expected to play a big role in the offense. She and Caitlin Clark have been driving the offense to put up historic numbers.

That will need to continue to happen on the road. This will be the second of a four-game road trip the Fever are on within a six-day run. Mitchell will be ready to play, but an interesting question is whether her minutes will be limited so she is not overworked again.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Announce Kelsey Mitchell’s Injury Status Before Wings Game

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