Fever Player Just Needed 4 Words to Describe Caitlin Clark

After the struggles of the last three games, no one could have seen Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark have the kind of performance she did against the Seattle Storm.

Clark dominated the game the way WNBA fans have seen over the years, but this performance was historical. She finished with a career-high 45 points, while adding 10 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and also hit the game-winning three-pointer with 38 seconds left to give the Fever a 110-107 win over the Storm. Clark also added much-improved shooting stats, including making 6-of-10 three-pointers, making 11-of-19 field goals, and converting 17-of-19 free throws.

That performance helped her break the franchise record for points in a game, become the first player in WNBA history to have more than 40 points and 10 assists in a game, and the fastest player in league history to make 200 three-pointers in 74 games. Those are the kind of records that truly separate the good players from the great, and her teammates have taken notice.

Caitlin Clark’s Teammate Praised Her Performance After Win Over Storm

After the game, Fever forward Makayla Timpson was asked during the press conference about what it’s like to watch Clark have that kind of performance. Timpson boldly needed four words to start her explanation on how truly great Clark is as a player and a teammate.

“Just greatness right here,” Timpson said. “And she does some crazy stuff out there on the court, man. You know, of course, her signature logo threes, the way she can get to her shots and just being able to, you know, set up screens and get her open. You know, we trust her so much here on the Fever. And I mean, she’s just a great player overall. You know, she’s always talking to me, making sure, ‘Hey, come set me a screen,’ but I’m willing to do whatever I can for her, you know, on the court, and just great player overall.”

Timpson made her first career start of the season, replacing the injured Aliyah Boston. In the start, Timpson finished with 8 points, a team-high 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Clark’s previous season-high was 32 points, which she achieved twice during the season. It was her fourth double-double of the year with the Fever.

Indiana Fever Catching Fire At the Perfect Time Entering Back-to-Back Games

The Fever moved to 15-10 on the season and continue to climb in the standings. This was a win they needed after some of the ups and downs during the last two weeks.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury with minutes restrictions that have caused her to have trouble getting into the rhythm of a game. She posted 29 minutes on the court versus the Storm, which was the most for her since returning from her injury.

Indiana’s work is not done, as they now have to try to battle playing games in two straight days, but it’s going to be another battle for them. The Fever are facing off against one of the WNBA’s top teams, the New York Liberty.

After what happened on Friday night, the Fever are going to be leaning on Clark to repeat her performance once again.