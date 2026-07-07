Geno Auriemma Defends Caitlin Clark, Blasts Her ‘Bandwagon’ Fanbase

Longtime UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma has received criticism in the past for his comments about Caitlin Clark, dating back to when she entered her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

However, Auriemma recently expanded on his thoughts about the narrative surrounding Clark and the treatment she has received during an appearance on the “Sports Media with Richard Deitsch” podcast this week.

Auriemma Blasts Clark Fans

Auriemma called out the “bandwagon” Clark fans who he believes “became so obsessed” with the conversation around the WNBA star, specifically pointing to the recent Alyssa Thomas incident that sparked widespread discussion since it happened two weeks ago.

“Because the bandwagon and the fandom became so obsessed with the whole thing, it turned into a cause,” Auriemma said. “[Clark] became the reason why white players get beat up in the WNBA and she became the reason why Black players don’t get the endorsements and don’t get the adulation that white players get. … Not every foul is a good foul. Not every foul’s a bad foul, but there are fouls that are flagrant. … but that’s all they are. They are not a referendum on America, which is what the whole goddamn thing has become.”

NEW PODCAST: My guest is @UConnWBB coach Geno Auriemma and it’s one of the best podcasts I’ve done this year. He’s serving as one of the analysts on the Wings-Liberty game tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the podcast, he discusses a ton of stuff including his interest in… — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 6, 2026

Auriemma Comes to Clark’s Defense

Auriemma made it clear that he doesn’t believe the issue stems from anything Clark has done, said, or continues to do. Instead, he placed the blame on the narratives and agendas created by some of her fans.

“It’s that whole [explicit] storm of, ‘This is Jesus coming down to save the WNBA,'” Auriemma added. “Now I hope people listening can differentiate here. She never stood up and said, ‘I’m Jesus and I’m coming.’

“This was not something created by her. It was created about her by all the people in America who are delusional that think one player who’s not [Victor Wembanyama] is going to come in and transform the league.”

Auriemma did acknowledge that he believes there are some “personal animosities” toward Clark around the league, with certain players taking unfair shots at her. However, he emphasized that the situation should not become a “national referendum.”

“I do think there are some personal animosities in that league where people are going to take a shot at her unfairly,” he said. “No question about that. … But yes, it shouldn’t be a national referendum — and yes, there are players in that league that would love to kick her ass every minute of every day.”

Clark’s Recent Comments

Last week, Clark broke her silence on the fallout from the viral Alyssa Thomas incident, acknowledging that the continued discussion surrounding the play had become excessive.

“When I turned the TV on Sunday, and that game was on Wednesday and that’s all people were talking about. I feel like that’s such a disservice to the rest of our league,” Clark said. “I get it, you have to talk about it … but to continue to beat down and beat down for the narrative to be taken to other places that’s really just not acceptable.”